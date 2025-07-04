Caitlin Clark's 1-of-1 Kaboom Rookie Card Has Been Pulled
Caitlin Clark’s sophomore campaign in the WNBA isn’t the only great thing going on for the Indiana Fever star. Turns out, her stock in the hobby is looking pretty good as well. The thing is, her One of One Kaboom rookie card is set to scorch the market now that it has been pulled.
Just recently, Swish Breaks posted a photo of the Caitlin Clark Kaboom One of One rookie card on their official Instagram account. The Green variant stands out from the conventional design as it highlights the Fever star and provides an eye-catching contrast from her red jersey.
The epic Kaboom card was pulled from a box of Rookie Royalty, Panini’s latest WNBA set. A single box of this product features only two high-end cards of notable rookies from the 2024 Draft Class, including Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Kate Martin, and Nika Muhl, among others.
A few days ago, the said product was offered by Panini at a Dutch auction with a starting bid of $30,000. No one took the offer, causing Rookie Royalty to crash down to a floor price of $3,000.
Shortly after, the product was released to the market, and finding one from retailers is pretty hard right now. Due to the chance of pulling short-printed cards, including One of One cards and Rookie Patch Autographs, buyers went and sold these boxes out immediately.
As it stands, Swish Breaks was among the very first to get a hold on Panini’s Rookie Royalty and got a chance to pull Clark’s valuable Kaboom One of One rookie card right from the get-go. It isn’t known yet how much the said card will go for in the marke,t but it’s a certainty that it’ll demand a pretty hefty price once it does.
The State of Caitlin Clark Rookie Cards in the Market Right Now
When it comes to basketball, the hottest prospect right now in the market is Caitlin Clark. Proof of this is her staple Panini Prizm Silver rookie card encased in a gem-mint PSA 10 slab, which is worth $3,324 according to Card Ladder.
In contrast, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card just goes for $715. This makes Clark a more valuable option than the French big man, even if he’s considered one of the few names that can explode in the coming years.
The biggest reason for the discrepancy is Wembanyama’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver has a population of 4,615 graded cards in the market, while Clark only has 49. This detail makes the latter more scarce, making its value shoot up against that of the Spurs star.
Nevertheless, it can be said that Clark is the real deal in the hobby with the market on her side. If she continues on this trajectory, her rookie cards are going to fare well in the years to come.
The Verdict on Caitlin Clark 1-of-1 Kaboom Rookie Card
Thanks to Clark elevating the WNBA as a league and doing well in her sophomore season, it’s safe to say her Kaboom card is going to attract a lot of buyers. If it gets a gem-mint grade, expect the rookie card to go high in the market.
In any case, the hobbyist who got the winning slot in Swish Breaks is going to end up with a big bag down the line. Barring any serious injury or unfortunate incident in her career, this Caitlin Clark card will be a banger as the years go by.