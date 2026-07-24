Report: Every Indication Points to Aaron Donald Returning to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are set to report to training camp on Saturday. However, it is not expected that Aaron Donald will be in attendance. Over the past few weeks, there has been growing speculation that Donald could return to the Rams. During Thursday’s “Rams Revealed” event for season ticket holders, Rams COO Kevin Demoff reiterated that the team would welcome Aaron Donald with “open arms” if he decides to return.

While Donald may not be in attendance for the start of training camp, a return appears to be something that Donald is seriously considering. Following the team trading for edge rusher Myles Garrett, Donald has been exploring a potential return. That culminated with Donald working out at the team’s facility last week.

Steve Wyche Provides Latest Aaron Donald Update

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche added some insight on the Donald situation on Friday morning.

“I spoke to someone…Remember that video of Aaron Donald working out at the Rams’ facility doing the on-field work? That was not a one-off,” said Wyche. “He is putting in the work on the field to see if this is something that he really wants to do. Everyone you talk to at the Rams organization says, if he does this, Aaron Donald does nothing halfway. They would expect him to come back at some point during training camp. Every indication that I got was that he’s probably gonna do it.”

"Every indication that I got was that he's probably gonna do it" 👀@wyche89 with the latest on Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/O97PzCRBFg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 24, 2026

At this point, there has been no clear timeline on when Donald could come back as he continues to get himself in football shape to see how his body reacts. While Wyche mentioned that the team doesn’t know what Donald will do and the Rams aren’t forcing a decision, there does appear to be some optimism. Even if Donald misses the start of training camp, Wyche's report suggests the Rams expect him to join the team at some point during camp.

If Donald does decide to return, there is still a lot that the two sides have to figure out. Donald would be due $30 million from the team if he were to return. The Rams and Donald would need to figure out a contract that works for both sides.

When Could Aaron Donald Return to Training Camp?

The Rams are set to hold training camp through August 7. If Donald does not return for the start of camp, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him show up at some point during the second week based on Wyche’s report.

As the Rams get closer to training camp, the situation around Donald all appears to be heading in one direction. Nothing is official, but those with knowledge around the building seem to believe this is heading toward Donald coming back. It seems to be just a matter of when Donald decides to come back and no longer if.

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