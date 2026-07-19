Disney Superstars Get Drafted into the NFL at Fanatics Fest 2026

Fanatics Fest is a convention for all sports fans located at the Javitz Center in New York City. At the third annual FanFest, Disney, the NFL, and Champion have joined forces to bring a first-of-its-kind collaboration that pairs all 32 NFL teams with iconic Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar characters across heritage-inspired tees, crew, and sweatshirts.

Each pairing was thoughtfully developed through a creative and "drafting" process, grounded in team identity, character storytelling, and a deep understanding of sports fandom, resulting in designs that feel both authentic and instantly recognizable to fans.

The Notable Pairings of Disney x NFL

People can see that Toy Story's Woody is the perfect pick for the Cowboys or the Jets pairing with Buzz Lightyear, when we asked Bret Healey, Director of Graphic Design at Disney Consumer Products, what some of the processes were for the pairings, he shared that "Even with those matchups I wanted there to be a second story to them... The Jets are tied back and were founded during the kickoff of the space age". The thoughtful process that the Disney team put into the collaboration really showed at Fanatics Fest.

Each pairing draws from a team's history, city, and overall spirit, authentically matching it with a character whose story and personality naturally align. Fanatics Fest revealed the first eight teams drafting their pairings with Taylor Rooks and Roger Goodell. The Disney Fan Zone area at FanFest also revealed a ninth team, the Eagles with Dr. Doom. Here is a closer look at the event and some of the clothing options.

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The Buffalo Bills have been matched up with Disney's Beast because of his raw strength and duality. Fans can also see that Bills fans and the Beast share an intense bond with a loyal edge.

Disney and Pixar's Woody was drafted by the Cowboys due to his character, confidence, and timeless appeal.

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The New York Jets were paired with Disney and Pixar's Buzz Lightyear, anchored in aviation roots, and characterized by speed, flight, and confidence. The New York Giants are big, bold, and unstoppable, making Wreck-It Ralph the perfect draft pick.

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The Stars Come Out for the Draft

Tom Brady and Fernando Mendoza were on stage with Roger Goodell to announce the Las Vegas Raiders' pick. Due to the Raiders' power and presence, Darth Vader's edge and mystique were the perfect number one pick.

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The New England Patriots were paired up with Marvel's Captain America. A futuristic take on an enduring symbol of leadership and patriotism.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Disney's Captain Hook were a match made in heaven. A pirate legacy with attitude, Captain Hook will represent the Buccaneers well.

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The Washington Commanders have drafted Disney and Pixar's Hamm. A tribute to "The Hogs", the linemen for Washington in the 80s.

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The remaining teams will be rolling out online in August, but here is a look at what was available at Fanatics Fest NYC.

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The launch also represents another exciting moment in Disney and ESPN's "Year of the Super Bowl," a landmark, yearlong celebration building toward ESPN's first Super Bowl production in February.

Fans can look forward to new product drops and experiences that build momentum across sports partnerships, with additional drops, storytelling, and fan moments planned throughout the 2026 season and beyond.