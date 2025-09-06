Alex Morgan Signs Exclusive Deal with Upper Deck

One of the most successful American soccer stars, Alex Morgan , has signed an exclusive deal with collectibles company Upper Deck.

The deal makes Morgan an exclusive memorabilia and trading card asset for Upper Deck, joining the ranks of other ambassadors like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods .

While this agreement is a new venture for the two, Morgan and Upper Deck have had products dating back to her rookie year in 2011. Morgan has appeared in soccer products as well as multi-sport, such as Goodwin Champions. Her highest selling card was part of Sotheby’s Holy Grail auction in 2024, a 2020 Exquisite Rookie Patch Auto that sold for $13,200 .

2020 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions 2003-04 Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph Alex Morgan 03T-AM, Morgan's highest selling card sold for $13,200 at Sothebys on September 24, 2024 | Card Ladder

Of the union, Morgan said in a press release: “The landscape of women's sports has changed so much since I started my career, so I'm proud to have been a part of that growth and now work with Upper Deck to help fans take part in that journey. There’s no better way to stay connected with my fans than to team up with a brand that shares the same passion. Their commitment to supporting the Alex Morgan Foundation is further proof this collaboration is the perfect fit.”

Morgan announced her retirement in September of 2024 and played her final game with the San Diego Wave on September 8th that same year. During her 13 years as a professional, Morgan won a gold and bronze Olympic medal, two World Cup titles, and scored hundreds of goals. She was also the number one pick in the WPS draft of 2011 and won a championship with the Western New York Flash that same year.

Alex Morgan Autographed Nike San Diego Wave FC Jersey | Upper Deck

While future collaborations are expected to be announced, the first batch of exclusive memorabilia is currently available exclusively on Upper Deck’s website .

