The Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot in the 2026-27 season, as they're down star guard Steph Curry for multiple weeks due to a oblique abdominal tear.

Curry is expected to miss close to a month, per ESPN's Shams Charania, which means the two-time league MVP likely won't return until some time in December. The Warriors have struggled without Curry, losing badly to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday to slip to 8-7 this season.

Golden State has now lost four games in a row, and it has scored under 95 points in three games in a row for the first time since 2013.

Warriors have scored 85, 94 and 94 points in three straight road blowout losses since the Steph Curry injury. First time they’ve scored below 95 in three straight since March of 2013. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2026

Overall, the Warriors have won just one of the five games that Curry has missed this season, so it makes sense that they're 7.5-point underdogs against a Memphis team that is off to a fast start, upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to move to 11-4 through 15 games.

Prior to his injury last week against the Houston Rockets, Curry was off to a great start this season, averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3.

The Warriors are relying on Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and others to pick up the slack, especially since guard Brandon Williams has also been sidelined with an injury.

With Curry expected to miss Thursday's game, here's a look at my favorite Warriors prop bet against Memphis.

Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies With Steph Curry Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandin Podziemski UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-138)

Former first-round pick Brandin Podziemski has been asked to take on a bigger role in the Golden State offense with Curry injured, but he has a tough matchup on Thursday against this Grizzlies team.

Memphis is No. 5 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, No. 7 in opponent 3s made per game and 10th in defensive rating. So, I’m fading Podziemski as a shooter, especially after his 0-for-5 showing from deep against Dallas.

Podz is still shooting 37.8 percent from 3, but he’s taking just 6.9 shots per night from beyond the arc. That makes him a bit of a risky play against an elite 3-point defense, especially since the Grizzlies held him to 2-for-8 shooting from 3 earlier this season.

The Warriors guard has cleared this prop in seven of his 13 games, but I’ll take the UNDER on the second night of a back-to-back.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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