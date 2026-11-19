Only eight teams will take the floor on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the NBA, but an interesting matchup between two Finals contenders is must-watch television.

Jalen Brunson and the defending champion New York Knicks take on the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves, who continue to find ways to win even with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined. That game is easily the highlight of the four-game slate tonight:

New York Knicks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs

Still, there are some interesting storylines to consider, as star rookies Cameron Boozer and Yaxel Lendeborg go head-to-head in Memphis while Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs look to rebound from their loss to Detroit earlier in the week.

After a 12-game night on Wednesday, I had a ton of things that I wanted to discuss, so here’s a condensed version of my favorite things from Nov. 18 in the NBA.

Dew’s Review: A ton happened in the NBA on Wednesday, so I’m going to rapid fire through a few trends/impressive performances:

Memphis is now 8-0 (!) on the road and has won 11 of its first 15 games this season after upsetting Cleveland.

Golden State has scored under 95 points in three games in a row without Steph Curry, the first time the franchise has done that since 2013. The Warriors are just 1-4 when Steph is out in the 2026-27 season.

Darius Acuff Jr. is really fun to watch. He poured in 36 points (11-of-22 FG, 6-of-11 3P) in another Sacramento loss.

Denver turned in one of the best second halves of the season, outscoring Boston 56-40 in a huge bounce-back win.

Now, let’s turn the page to Thursday’s action!

Peter’s Point: Are the Knicks finally getting hot? Back-to-back impressive wins in Toronto have righted the ship for some Knicks – including Mikal Bridges – yet this team is still in the bottom 10 in the league in effective field goal percentage. Karl-Anthony Towns and Brunson are both playing at a high level, but Knicks head coach Mike Brown has been mixing and matching lineups to find the right combinations early in the season. Bridges and Josh Hart have struggled at times, and New York needs both players to get going to repeat last season’s success.

After a bit of a slow start over the first month of the season, it’s all about chipping away each day to get back in the green. Wednesday’s 3-1 night was a step in the right direction!

Here’s a look at my thoughts on this lineup of games – and all my favorite bets – for Nov. 19.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 41-42 (-5.82 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1662-1570-27 (+24.34 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Knicks Moneyline (-113) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 110.5 (-118)

New York Knicks Moneyline (-113) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Is now the time to sell high on the Timberwolves?

Minnesota is off to an awesome start this season, winning 11 of its first 15 games even though Edwards (knee) has missed most of the year. The Wolves are No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and No. 3 in net rating, playing a frenetic defense where Chris Finch has gotten clear buy-in across the roster.

Despite that, I’m fading the Wolves at home against this surging New York team.

The defending champs have a strong profile, sitting in ninth in net rating, sixth in defensive rating and 11th in offensive rating. The Knicks have won seven of their last 10 games after a slow start, and they’ve gotten contributions up and down the roster with a few players (Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart specifically) struggling through the first month.

The Knicks’ shooting has not been great, which could be an issue against the No. 1 defense in the league, but I’m not sold that this Timberwolves offense can compete with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and company.

The Wolves are behind the Knicks in offensive rating, and they’ve had a favorable schedule as of late, playing New Orleans, Utah, Chicago, Portland (twice) and Dallas over the last two weeks.

I still believe in the Wolves as a playoff team – I bet on them to win the Finals this season – but I am going to trust the recent play of the Knicks in what is expected to be a close game.

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 110.5 (-118)

The Golden State offense has really struggled since Steph Curry (oblique abdominal strain) went down, scoring under 95 points in three straight games for the first time since 2013.

Warriors have scored 85, 94 and 94 points in three straight road blowout losses since the Steph Curry injury. First time they’ve scored below 95 in three straight since March of 2013. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2026

The Warriors are off to a 1-4 start when Curry doesn’t play this season, and they’ve lost four games in a row since he was injured last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Now, the Warriors play the second night of a back-to-back against Memphis, and oddsmakers have them set at 110.5 points for their team total.

I think that number is way too high as Golden State has fallen from No. 2 in the league in offensive rating all the way back to No. 16 since Curry went down. The Warriors have also fallen to 15th in effective field goal percentage.

This team lacks the offensive firepower without Curry to produce at a high level, as there is a ton of pressure on rookie Yaxel Lendeborg – who is going to be up and down – to produce on a nightly basis.

On top of that, Memphis is 10th in defensive rating this season, allowing 112.9 points per game. I’m trusting this Grizzlies team – especially at home – to keep the short-handed Warriors in check on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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