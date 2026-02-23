Kevin Durant Would ‘Love’ to Play for Team USA in 2028 Olympics, With One Key Caveat

Kevin Durant is the most decorated American basketball player in Olympics history as a four-time gold medalist and the holder of Team USA’s all-time scoring record with 518 points. The longtime NBA star doesn’t think he’s quite done yet, either.

Speaking to ESPN for a story published on Monday, Durant revealed he’d “love” to suit up for his country again at the 2028 Olympics, slated to be held in Los Angeles. Durant will be on the verge of turning 40 years old. In light of that, the Rockets superstar made an important caveat when discussing his Olympics hopes—he wants to earn a roster spot because he’s still an impactful player, not just because he’s an all-time great.

“Hell yeah, I want to play,” Durant said. “I would love to, but I gotta stay on top of my game. I'm not expecting, I want to produce on the floor and make [Team USA managing director Grant Hill] and whoever is making the decisions, want to put me on the team. I don't want -- not just for seniority. I want to still prove I can help the team win. Today, yeah I feel like I'll put my name in that hat.”

The article notes Durant has already informed Hill he will be pushing to compete in 2028. Durant also responded to the narrative that Team USA’s 2024 showing in Paris (featuring KD teaming up with LeBron James and Steph Curry) was a “last dance” of sorts for basketball’s three aging stars.

“You guys, the media have projected that. That narrative, where did the last dance thing come from? I didn't say I wasn't playing. LeBron said he wasn't. You didn't hear that from me or Steph.”

James did indeed already state he has no plans to play in the 2028 Olympics. Curry said he “highly” doubts he’d want to participate; he made his Team USA debut in 2024 and hit the greatest single shot in Olympic basketball history to help secure a gold medal so it’s admittedly hard for his experience to get better than that. It leaves Durant as the only one of the three who has a decent shot of making an appearance in 2028.

Can Kevin Durant earn a spot on the 2028 Team USA roster?

As far as how realistic it is to think Durant can earn a spot the old-fashioned way—it is certainly possible! Durant is averaging 26.1 points per game in Houston in his age-37 season. His game is well-suited to age like fine wine given most of his production stems from jump shots rather than out-muscling the competition. His stats will likely continue to decline in the coming seasons but as long as he avoids injuries Durant is capable of playing well into his late 30s, even if that includes a shift to more spot-up and off-ball shooting from dominating the ball to create his own shot.

At that stage it becomes about whether he can rightfully earn a spot over a younger player as he desires. It’s tough to see him winning a starting spot over the likes of Anthony Edwards or Cade Cunningham in 2028. But a deep bench spot where his Olympic expertise can be leaned on and Team USA can sub him in to score during dry spells? That’s not at all a difficult future to envision.

Durant’s remarkable international career is already stamped as one of the greatest ever. If things go well in the next two years he’ll have a chance to build upon it once more in Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant calls out narratives around American basketball

In his interview with ESPN Durant also took the opportunity to push back on narratives surrounding American basketball in context with the rest of the world. Specifically the NBA star takes issue with the idea that the European approach to the game is “right” while the American approach is “wrong.” Durant additionally dismissed the idea the United States is losing its place as the most dominant basketball country in the world.

“I just don't like the talk around the USA versus European style of how you approach the game,” Durant said to ESPN. “”ll I hear is, 'AAU is destroying the game, the Euros do it right while the Americans do it wrong.’ It's a lot of bulls--- with that.



“I can read between the lines on that; it's a shot at Black Americans. We're controlling the sport; they're tired of us controlling the sport. ‘France is coming for you.' Really? We smacked them boys.”

