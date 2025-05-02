1961-62 Fleer SGC 9 Wilt Chamberlain Rookie Card Sells For $93,000 at REA Auction
The 1961-1962 Fleer Basketball set is one of the most iconic sets for basketball collectors, and it is those collectors who recognize that Wilt Chamberlain’s 1961-1962 Fleer rookie card is one of the hobby’s most cherished vintage cards. A SGC 9 (MINT) was recently sold at an REA auction for $93,000 which represented an amazing opportunity for high-end collectors looking to acquire a best-in-class version of Chamberlain’s rookie card.
The card’s condition consist of a bold deep red background with a crisp and vivid image of Chamberlain. Pristine razor-sharp corners, and spot-on centering set this particular card apart from a large majority of its peers as they have been notoriously known to possess a wide range of imperfections and blemishes.
Flip the card over to notice that the back is as equally impressive as the front. The back of this card features a clean surface and clear black text that has remained uncompromised for the last six decades. To put things into perspective, there are a total of 649 of these cards that have been evaluated by SGC in the past and ONLY six have ever received a grade of an SGC 9.
Adding to its prestige, the card has been awarded an MBA Silver Diamond designation from Mike Baker Authenticated for its exceptional eye appeal. A corresponding MBA sticker is proudly affixed to the front of the SGC holder, signifying its elite status.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with such a designation, the Mike Baker Authenticated Silver Diamond designation is awarded to sports cards which exhibit exceptional eye appeal, placing them among the top 15–20% of similarly graded examples and such an independent endorsement adds a premium layer of assurance for those collectors who are drawn to cards not just for their exceptional value but also for their eye-catching appearance.
Whether you’re a serious high-end investor, hoops historian, passionate collector, or a Wilt Chamberlain superfan, this card represents the cream of the crop in terms of unparalleled rarity and graded scarcity. As Chamberlain’s legacy on and off the court continues to be the stuff of legends, his cards, especially those that are graded at higher levels, also continue to drive demand among vintage collectors.