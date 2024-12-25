Patrick Mahomes Makes Major Family Announcement During Christmas Day Broadcast
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an extra special reason to want to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC this year.
Ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, Mahomes opened up about his family life with Kay Adams and shared some big news.
His third child, a girl, will be due soon, and he’s hoping he can be there to witness it.
“Any day now,” Mahomes said of his baby’s birth date. “Brittany says I’ve been stressing her out too much this season, so I gotta try to not put that much stress on her through these football games and get that bye. And hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby maybe on the bye week somewhere and then everything will work out perfectly."
“(She’s the) MVP because she’ll go in there and crush it and what, three babies? I can take a break for a long time and just focus on playing football and raising those babies.”
Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, currently share two children, 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 2-year-old son Bronze. The Mahomes family announced Brittany’s pregnancy in July in a heartwarming video on Instagram with the caption, “Round three, here we come.”
On what could be their last Christmas as a family of four, Mahomes will hope to make it a special one with a win on the road against the Steelers and the highly coveted No. 1 seed in his hands.