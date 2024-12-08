Collectibles On SI

Caitlin Clark 1/1 Card Sells For ANOTHER New Record

Caitlin Clark's 2024 Select WNBA Gold Vinyl 1/1 Signature, graded a dual 10/10 by PSA, sold for a Caitlin Clark record of $234,850 Saturday night

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball Thursday, June 13, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
After setting a Caitlin Clark basketball card record for $84,000 in September, and then another for more than $97,000 in October, another Clark 1/1 card has broken the record for her card prices:

The card was pulled in October during a break by Backyard Breaks.

The card was the second-highest sale ever for a women's card, behind only the 2003 Serena Williams NetPro signed patch rookie card, which sold for $266,400 in 2022 on Goldin Auctions.

Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game this season. She broke numerous records such as most three-pointers in a season, potentially starting a three-point revolution for the WNBA like Steph Curry did for the NBA a decade before.

This record for Clark cards may not last long, though. Her Black Finite 1/1 was just pulled in a card shop and hits the auction block at Goldin on December 11th.

