Caitlin Clark's Best Card was Just Pulled!
Panini Select WNBA releases this Friday, but the First of the Line (FOTL) version sold via Panini’s Dutch Auction starting on October 17 at 11am CST. FOTL is now finding its way into collectors hands, and is beginning to be broken. Backyard Breaks, while ripping a case of 2024 WNBA Select FOTL on Whatnot, pulled a Clark 1/1 Gold Vinyl Rookie Autograph.
This card is one of the first WNBA licensed autos of Clark in her Indina Fever uniform to surface, as the only 1/1s (In Fever uniform) previous to last week, came from the Panini National Exclusive packs (Silver and Gold), and the Panini Instant releases. Now, with two major releases in back-to-back weeks, WNBA fans and colelctors finally can let their excitement out!
This card could be aruged to being Clark's best rookie to date, though some may argue her 2022 First Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1 is a bigger card. The pro v. first card debate has been around forever in the sports card community, and ultimately comes down to preference. Some may prefer her first card produced (although in her Iowa uniform) while others prefer a 1/1 auto in her pro uniform (Fever). When WNBA Prizm releases, those 1/1 cards will enter the arguement of "best card" as well.
To put into perspective how massive this pull is, Clark has had 1/1s sell for upwards of $70,000. The card to first set the record of highest sale for Clark, was the 2022 First Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1 selling for $78,000 via PWCC, this past January. That record has now been broken twice; first with the 2024 Panini Instant WNBA Draft Blue Viper 1/1 Auto selling for $84,000 on Fanatics Collect, and more recently the 2024 Panini Instant Rookie of the Year Blue Viper 1/1 Auto selling for $97,212. These numbers truly show, the ceiling for this card that was pulled, has a very high ceiling.
While many may view this card being pulled from FOTL before the full set could be released, as the product having lesser value contained in the product now, there are still plenty of 1/1s to be pulled; including for Clark. Across the set, Clark has a total of 24 1/1s, mixing between the Gold Vinyl parallel and the Black Finite parallel, while including autographs, memorabilia, and autograph memorabilia.