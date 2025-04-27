Caitlin Clark Continues to Shatter Card Records with Latest Rookie Sale
Last night on Golden Auctions, all eyes were once again fixated on Caitlin Clark. After 31 bids, Caitlin Clarks 2024 Panini Throwback Signature Gold Vinyl Auto reached an incredible amount of $244,000 (with buyers premium).
With the WNBA season starting in just a few weeks, the face of the league is once again the talk of the hobby. This iconic and beautiful looking card was sent off to PSA and was graded a perfect 10/10, putting this card on the mount Rushmore of Clark's all-time best cards.
Just last month, Caitlin Clark and Golden set the all-time record for highest priced woman's sports card. Her 2024 Prizm Gold Vinyl Auto PSA 10/10 sold for $366,000, breaking Serena Williams 2003 NetPro RC that sold for $266,400.
Clark continues to set new standards as this recent sale now becomes her second highest card sold ever. Her top 4 cards sold, have now cleared over $950,000. This is an amazing feat for anyone, and a testament to Clark, and what she done for the WNBA.
Clark was drafted 1st overall last season by the Indiana Fever, and didnt disappoint. Everyone wanted to see Clark play, as the average attendance for the Fever skyrocketed from 2023 to 2024. In 2023 the Fever could barely average 4,000 fans per game. Last season, because of Clark, the average nightly attendance soared over 17,000 (5,000 higher than the second team). As a matter of fact, the Clark effect was everywhere as the highest average attendance in 2023 was 9,500 for the Las Vegas Aces.
Caitlin Clark ended up holding her own, her rookie year. After averaging over 19 PPG, 5.7 rebounds per game, and dishing out 8.4 assists, she was named Rookie of the Year. Her incredible year also named her to her first All-Star and walked away being named to the All-WNBA team.
What she has done for her team, and the future of the WNBA, she is already a legend. It is going to be an incredible journey watch, and I cannot wait to see what is in store in year number two.