Caitlin Clark Sets Record for Highest Sale of a Women's Sports Card
In Goldin's auction that ended Saturday night, perfectly paired with the Women's Sweet 16, Caitlin Clark's 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm Signed Rookie Card 1/1 PSA 10 sold for $366,000. This sale marks an all-time high public sale for any women's sports card. The previous record was held by a Serena Williams 2003 NetPro rookie card that sold for $266,400 in May 2022.
Panini Prizm in basketball is one of the premier products for collectors, often with a player's rookie Gold Vinyl 1/1 being one of their highest selling cards. Collectors gravitate towards products that feature players in their pro-uniforms opposed to collegiate uniforms, implying that for years to come, this will likely stand as Clark's best card in the eyes of collectors.
This sale continued to tell the unfolding story of the value in women's sports. In December 2024, Clark's 2024 Panini Select Gold Vinyl Auto 1/1 PSA 10 set a record for the highest Clark card sale (sold for $234,850). The Panini Prizm 1/1 sale takes precedence, but Clark now holds both the No.1 and No.3 highest sales for any women’s sports card. Clark's talent translating to the WNBA, has brought an unprecedented demand to WNBA sports cards, and that trend is likely to continue as the incoming rookie class is highlighted by Paige Bueckers and Hailey Van Lith.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark 1/1 Card Sells For ANOTHER New Record