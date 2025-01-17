Collectibles On SI

The 2025 Australian Open is Here: Top Three Men's Tennis Players' Card Sales

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Jan 13, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a forehand during his match against Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the first round of the men's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The 2025 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour has kicked off its first Grand Slam of the season with the Australian Open. To celebrate a fresh year in tennis, here are the highest selling cards for the current top three men’s players in the world: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz.

1. Jannik Sinner - Italy

2024 Panini Instant Jannik Sinner Viper American Dream US Open Auto 1/1
Card Ladder

2024 Panini Instant US Open American Dream Blue Viper Auto Rookie 1/1 Jannik Sinner sold for $4,600 on November 22, 2024 on eBay (data from Card Ladder)

2. Alexander Zverev - Germany

Alexander Zverev 1/1 2024 Topps Chrome Sapphire Tennis Padparadscha PSA 10 #74
Card Ladder

2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Sapphire Padparadscha 1/1 Alexander Zverev #74 PSA 10 sold for $1,000 on January 2, 2025 on eBay (data from Card Ladder)

3. Carlos Alcaraz - Spain

2022 Netpro International Series Court Authentic Match Worn Apparel Autograph Carlos Alcaraz #1A BGS 9.5 Auto 10 /50
Card Ladder

2022 Netpro International Series Court Authentic Match Worn Apparel Autograph 9/50 Carlos Alcaraz #1A BGS 9.5, Auto 10 sold for $33,665 on August 2, 2024 on Alt (data from Card Ladder)

