The 2025 Australian Open is Here: Top Three Men's Tennis Players' Card Sales
The 2025 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour has kicked off its first Grand Slam of the season with the Australian Open. To celebrate a fresh year in tennis, here are the highest selling cards for the current top three men’s players in the world: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz.
1. Jannik Sinner - Italy
2024 Panini Instant US Open American Dream Blue Viper Auto Rookie 1/1 Jannik Sinner sold for $4,600 on November 22, 2024 on eBay (data from Card Ladder)
2. Alexander Zverev - Germany
2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Sapphire Padparadscha 1/1 Alexander Zverev #74 PSA 10 sold for $1,000 on January 2, 2025 on eBay (data from Card Ladder)
3. Carlos Alcaraz - Spain
2022 Netpro International Series Court Authentic Match Worn Apparel Autograph 9/50 Carlos Alcaraz #1A BGS 9.5, Auto 10 sold for $33,665 on August 2, 2024 on Alt (data from Card Ladder)