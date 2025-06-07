The 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Cards Setting the Market
In Mid-May Topps released 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, a premium offering following up on the 2024 Topps Royalty UFC. The tennis set, features base cards numbered to 99, along with an array of on-card autos, dual, triple, quad autos, as well as some unique tennis relic cards that are perhaps the tennis chase cards of the year.
Now, following an exciting three-set Women's singles Final at the French Open, as we await the much anticipated Men's singles Final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, let's look at some of the chase cards from 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, and how they've done so far.
RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz Card Prices Heating Up
The top sale per Card Ladder, at writing, of a 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis card belongs to this 1/1 Emma Raducanu Racket Knob relic card. The 2021 US Open champion, Raducanu's relic card sold for $12,000. These relics are a unique addition to The Tennis Hobby, and look to be the most sought-after and valuable tennis cards to be released this year.
Not too many of the Racket Knob Auto Relic 1-of-1's have surfaced yet, but this Casper Ruud version is listed on eBay for $21,000. This new style of relic card should continue to appeal to tennis collectors, and it will be interesting to see what sort of value the bigger names will create. On the checklist for these rare cards are Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, and Mirra Andreeva, among others.
Other popular relic cards include 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis The Grip, which feature a piece of a player's game used racket grip. Gauff's 1-of-1 grip relic sold for just under $8,000 on June 1.
This Sabalenka grip relic numbered to five sold for $500 on May 27.
RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff Headline 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Racket Knob Relic Cards
The highest-priced listing on eBay at writing is $50,000 for this triple auto featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek. In terms of multi-player autos, the top sales so far have come for Novak Djokovic/Carlos Alcaraz Dual Autos numbered to 25. Since May 26, four such sales have been registered by Card Ladder, ranging from $6,250 to $6,568.
At 38, Novak Djokovic remains the superstar among active players when it comes to The Hobby. There have been, at writing, 12 sales of $1,500 or more of Djokovic 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis cards.
RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Lead 2024 Topps Tennis Royalty Cards to Chase
This 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis The Coronation Auto /25 sold for $3,999 on May 21.
Carlos Alcaraz's 2024 Topps Tennis Royalty cards have increased in value as he has once again reached the French Open Men's Singles final. An Ambassador Autographs card numbered to 10 sold for $3,000 on June 2.
As the French Open is set to conclude with a fantastic Men's Singles final, it will be interesting to see how collectors continue to react to this debut set, as the season moves through high profile Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, and the biggest chase cards of the set make their way into the secondary market.