The Home Run Ball That Made Derek Jeter “Mr. November” Is Up For Auction
When it comes to preserving personal memories of baseball’s greatest moments, we all have tendencies to know exactly where we were, what we did, and where exactly it is that we’ve tucked any artifacts and/or relics of that specific event. In the case of Neil Dunleavy, he’s kept one of baseball’s most cherished home run balls tucked away in the closet of his childhood bedroom, for nearly 24 years. If you weren’t aware of his story, the naked eye would think that an aging, dusty, baseball was exactly what it seemed to be, however that statement is as far away from the truth as you could get.
Why’s that you ask? The ball in question, isn’t just any ball, but rather one of the most revered relics from one of the most emotionally charged games in World Series history and that’s because this is the ball that screamed off Derek Jeter’s bat on the night of November 1st, 2001, earning Jeter the eternal nickname “Mr. November.”
Neil Dunleavy’s connection to Yankee Stadium runs much deeper than just pinstripe fandom and it’s one that spans generations. His father, John, was one of the hundreds of vendors at the ballpark for 57 years, and Neil and his brothers lent a helping hand whenever they could and on Halloween night in 2001, Neil just as he did dozens of times before, answered the call to lend a helping hand and drove five hours from D.C. to the Bronx, determined not to miss Game 4 of the World Series.
As Game 4 moved into extra innings, it wasn’t the positioning of any player on the opposing teams or any of the coaches along the baselines that mattered, but rather the adjustment that Dunleavy himself made. He placed himself in the right field stands fairly close to the foul pole, and exactly where the most important at-bat of the game would finish in walk-off fashion. As fate would have it, Derek Jeter, in one of his most historic at-bats as a New York Yankee, would blast the game-winning walk-off home run to exactly where Dunleavy was positioned and after some initial bobbling, he secured one of the most intriguing pieces of Yankee lore.
And now, nearly 24 years later, that ball heads to auction as part of Goldin’s “2025 Spring Goldin 100” collection, wherer (at time of publication) bids currently sit at $120,000. The expectation is that this ball could very well exceed $250,000 when all is said and done. So if you're a fan of the game of baseball, admirer of the stories that make the collectibles exactly what they are or a die hard Yankee fan, head on over to Goldin and relive Derek Jeter's pretty incredible moment through the eyes of Neil Dunleavy.