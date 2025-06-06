Collectibles On SI

Topps Unveils Guitar Pick Card from Linkin Park

Cole Benz

Gordon Kennedy points to his guitars while talking about the stories behind them at his home studio in Brentwood, Tenn., Monday, April 14, 2025.
Gordon Kennedy points to his guitars while talking about the stories behind them at his home studio in Brentwood, Tenn., Monday, April 14, 2025. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Topps gave a new meaning to 'used' relic cards with the latest Topps Now release, featuring equipment from the world famous band, Linkin Park.

RELATED: Top Five Rookie Debut Patch Chases for 2025 Topps Chrome Update

In an effort to expand their horizons beyond sports, Fanatics has entered the world of non-sports collectible cards. And the creativity is unrivaled with the inclusion of 'performance used' memorabilia from Linkin Park. The 1-of-1 performance used guitar pick card is a crazy innovation. The guitar pick comes from band member Mike Shinoda, vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and keyboardist for Linkin Park

Currently there are three options Topps is offering for Topps Now cards for Linkin Park. You can purchase one of just Mike Shinoda (with the chance for the 1-of-1 performance-used relic), one of just Emily Strong, lead singer or of the band as a whole, each with the chance at autographs.

Topps Now featuring non-sports cards isn't new. They have released cards featuring Anthony Fauci, and the newly elected Pope Francis. But by adding a piece like a performance used relic opens up another avenue of collectors. Fans of Linkin Park, or of music in general.

Some of the non-sports bring quite the premium. A quick search on eBay for 'Topps Now, non-sports' will show a card of Pope Francis, a parallel numbered to just 50, is at $305 with the auction scheduled to end on June 6 at 1:39 p.m. MST. If you use that same search and filter out to just show sales, the last three parallels of the Pope Francis card went for $515, $500.95, and $575.

Undoubtably Topps will continue with the non-sports Topps Now cards, clearly there is a demand. But it remains to be seen what kind of crazy innovations they'll think of next, after the guitar pick, performance used piece.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

Home/Non-Sports & Entertainment