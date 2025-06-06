Topps Unveils Guitar Pick Card from Linkin Park
Topps gave a new meaning to 'used' relic cards with the latest Topps Now release, featuring equipment from the world famous band, Linkin Park.
RELATED: Top Five Rookie Debut Patch Chases for 2025 Topps Chrome Update
In an effort to expand their horizons beyond sports, Fanatics has entered the world of non-sports collectible cards. And the creativity is unrivaled with the inclusion of 'performance used' memorabilia from Linkin Park. The 1-of-1 performance used guitar pick card is a crazy innovation. The guitar pick comes from band member Mike Shinoda, vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and keyboardist for Linkin Park
Currently there are three options Topps is offering for Topps Now cards for Linkin Park. You can purchase one of just Mike Shinoda (with the chance for the 1-of-1 performance-used relic), one of just Emily Strong, lead singer or of the band as a whole, each with the chance at autographs.
Topps Now featuring non-sports cards isn't new. They have released cards featuring Anthony Fauci, and the newly elected Pope Francis. But by adding a piece like a performance used relic opens up another avenue of collectors. Fans of Linkin Park, or of music in general.
Some of the non-sports bring quite the premium. A quick search on eBay for 'Topps Now, non-sports' will show a card of Pope Francis, a parallel numbered to just 50, is at $305 with the auction scheduled to end on June 6 at 1:39 p.m. MST. If you use that same search and filter out to just show sales, the last three parallels of the Pope Francis card went for $515, $500.95, and $575.
Undoubtably Topps will continue with the non-sports Topps Now cards, clearly there is a demand. But it remains to be seen what kind of crazy innovations they'll think of next, after the guitar pick, performance used piece.