Freddie Freeman's Grand Slam World Series Ball Sells for $1.56 Million.
Game 1 of the 2024 World Series started off with a bang. Bottom of the 10th inning, 2 outs, bases loaded with the Yankees leading the Dodgers 3 to 2 in LA, Freddie Freeman steps up to the plate. Starring down Nestor Cortes, both men knew what was riding on this at bat. Cortes throws a pitch, and Freeman wasn’t wasting any time. Freeman connects, and sends the ball 413 feet for a historic walk-off grand slam.
As Freeman was rounding the bases, the ball lands in the right field pavilion, where it was scooped up by 10-year-old Zachary Ruderman. Zachary’s life changed at that moment.
Zachary and his family decided to put their fate in the hands of SCP Auction. Their track record shows to have some of the most iconic sales, from the highest T206 Honus Wagner card ($2.8 million in 2007), to Babe Ruth's 1920 Yankee jersey, to even Kobe Bryant's rookie jersey ($2.75 million in 2022). You can click here to see some of their most memorable auctions.
After 22 bids, SCP Auction has sold the Freeman ball for an amazing $1.56 million.
This comes only about a month after Shohei Ohtani’s 50/50 ball sells for $4.392 million in October.
Per NBC news, Freeman’s homerun ball is now the third most expensive baseball, edging out Aaron Judge’s record breaking 62nd homerun ball, which sold for $1.5 million in 2022.
Zachary called it, “The best day of my life.” Now he has 1.52 million reasons to smile.