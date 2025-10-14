World Series Odds: Dodgers Move to Odds-On Favorite; Blue Jays' Stock Tanks After Game 2 Loss
There is officially an odds-on favorite to win the World Series in the 2025 season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers -- behind an absolute gem from Blake Snell -- knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday night, pushing them to -105 in the latest odds to win the World Series.
The road win gives the Dodgers home-field advantage going forward in the series, and it was a huge victory against a Milwaukee team that was 23 games over .500 in the regular season and 3-0 at home in the playoffs entering the NLCS.
In the ALCS, there has become a clear favorite to advance to the World Series. The Seattle Mariners rode the momentum from theri 3-1 win in Game 1 to a 10-3 victory in Game 2 over the Toronto Blue Jays, skyrocketing themselves to +160 to win the World Series.
Both teams entered this matchup at +320 to win the World Series, but the Blue Jays have seen their odds fall off a cliff after losing back-to-back games at home. Toronto, which was 27 games over .500 at home in the regular season, is now +1400 to win the World Series this season.
Here's a look at the odds ahead of Tuesday night's Game 2 in the NLCS, as the Mariners and Blue Jays are off for a travel day ahead of Wednesday's Game 3.
2025 World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -105
- Seattle Mariners: +160
- Milwaukee Brewers: +700
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1400
Based on these odds, the Dodgers have an implied probability of 51.22 percent to win the World Series while. the Blue Jays are sitting at an implied probability of just 6.67 percent. Toronto will need to win at least two games in Seattle to force a Game 6 at home in the ALCS.
Dodgers Heavily Favored to Win World Series
After winning the World Series last season, it's not a surprise that the Dodgers are favored to repeat in 2025. However, their odds have officially reached new heights after winning Game 1 of the NLCS.
Los Angeles is in the driver's seat, as it has at worst split the first two games of this series before it heads to Los Angeles for three games in a row at home. The Dodgers are also now 3-0 straight up on the road in the playoffs despite going just one game over .500 on the road in the regular season.
The Dodgers are the team to beat until further notice.
Mariners Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead in ALCS
The Seattle Mariners have seen their World Series odds cut in half after winning back-to-back games to open the ALCS, and now they're at home for the next three games with a chance to close out the series.
Seattle was one of the better home teams in MLB in the regular season, going 51-30 straight up. Since the Blue Jays' pitching staff is arguably the weakest unit in this series, the Mariners are in prime position to advance to the World Series for the first time in their franchise's history.
Buy Low on Brewers Ahead of Game 2?
If you're looking to make an argument for a long shot (Milwaukee or Toronto) to make or win the World Series, there is a case for the Brew Crew ahead of Game 2 of the NLCS.
The Brewers have ace Freddy Peralta scheduled to pitch in this game, and they were 20-13 straight up in his starts this season, including a 12-5 mark when he got the ball at home.
The Brewers only allowed two runs in Game 1 of the NLCS, and if their bats can come alive just a bit, they could get right back in this series on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.