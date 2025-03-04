George Stone’s 1971 Topps Sold For Large Sum
In a sale that underscores the growing demand for high-grade vintage basketball cards, a 1971 Topps George Stone PSA 10 sold for a staggering $21,350 at Heritage Auctions on February 23, 2025. While Stone may not be a household name, this sale highlights the ongoing surge in market interest for rare, high-grade ABA-era collectibles.
The 1971 Topps Basketball set is notorious among collectors for its oversized design and black-bordered edges, which make it particularly difficult to find cards that are in pristine condition. As a result, PSA 10 examples from this set, such as the George Stone, are exceedingly rare and command high sales among collectors.
Stone’s card, graded Gem Mint 10 by PSA, is among the finest known specimens, and the driving force behind its significant auction price is pristine condition that the card is in.
George Stone played a crucial role in the Utah Stars’ 1971 ABA Championship run, averaging 16.7 points per game that season. While he was never an ABA superstar like Julius Erving or Rick Barry, he was a key contributor to one of the league’s strongest teams. His card’s value in this auction is more a testament to its scarcity and the rising appreciation for ABA collectibles than his personal career achievements.
This sale also reflects a broader trend in the collectibles market, where investors and collectors alike are increasingly targeting low-population, high-grade vintage cards. The American Basketball Association (ABA), though often overshadowed by the NBA, played a significant role in shaping modern basketball. Its flashy playstyle, three-point shot, and emphasis on athleticism laid the groundwork for today’s modern game, making ABA memorabilia particularly appealing to niche collectors.
The rise in value of ABA-era cards follows a pattern seen across vintage basketball collectibles, where high-grade examples of non-mainstream players still fetch impressive sums due to condition rarity. Given the challenges of finding PSA 10s from the 1971 Topps set, it’s likely that future auctions will continue to see strong demand for these cards.
For vintage basketball enthusiasts, this auction serves as a reminder that even lesser-known players’ cards can reach impressive valuations, especially when condition rarity comes into play. As the market continues to evolve, the appreciation for historical figures from the ABA era will likely grow, ensuring that cards like George Stone’s remain sought after for years to come.