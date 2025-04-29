Paul Skenes Platinum Card 1/1 Sells for Five Figures
Another Paul Skenes 1-of-1 has sold. Bidding for the 2024 Topps Update Paul Skenes Platinum 1-of-1, graded a PSA Mint 9, ended Sunday, April 27 at 11:58 p.m. and sold for a whopping $22,800. The auction kicked off on Friday, April 11 at 11:58 a.m. and ended with 10 bids. Robert Edward Auctions (REA) carried the card.
The story of this card goes back about five months, on November 23, 2024 when baseball card YouTuber Peds Card Collection was ripping blaster boxes on a live stream. The card was turned over in the pile and he slid it just a little to expose the '1/1'. He flipped it over to reveal the Platinum Skenes and he goes ballistic with excitement. Topps even shared the moment on their social media.
The paper 1/1 looks like a regular rainbow foil at first glance. But there's no mistaking the shine of the platinum and of course the golden '1/1' stamped on the back.
Peds Card Collections YouTube channel has over 8,000 subscribers and he's posted more than 1,000 videos since the channel was created in August of 2019. He's garnered more than a million views from his videos.
Since pulling the card, he had continued to document the process, from grading to selling.
As he explains in the video, he sent the card to PSA under their walk through grading service. PSA's website list that service for a $599 fee and a 5-day turnaround time and includes notes from the grader. About a month after the grade reveal he posted another video detailing the creative way he went about putting the card on the market.
While he fielded multiple offers, the collector decided to hold it, get it graded and kept an eye on the market. With the offseason in full swing Skenes cards started to drop, as expected. Ultimately it went to auction. But the trio decided to hold it until the start of the season, which turned out to the a great decision by the group.