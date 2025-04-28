Jarred Kelenic's Play Sinks Card Market
Multiple outlets have reported that the Atlanta Braves have optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic after they signed former World Series hero Eddie Rosario to a major league contract.
It's certainly a fall from grace both within the hobby and in baseball for the former top prospect. Drafted No. 6 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, the Wisconsin native was immediately thrust into top prospect status.
Kelenic had barely played a year of pro ball with the Mets' rookie league team when then-new GM Brody VanWagen dealt him and a package of other players to the Mariners for Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and $20 million.
When he finally got his shot in the majors in 2021 after missing 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the spotlight was on him. But the results never came. In three seasons in Seattle he hit under expectations. Kelenic never hit more than 14 home runs and under 50 RBI in a season. He's been in Atlanta since a December 2023 trade, and the change of scenery has not been a benefit for him.
Kelenic made his Major League debut on May 13, 2021, a high point of the Covid boom in the card market. The highest recorded sale of his PSA 10, 2018 Bowman Draft Chrome Rookie Prospect Autograph according to Card Ladder was $1,899.99 on April 12, 2021.
Four years, two teams and many trips back to triple A later, and this same card can be bought for around $60. The last recorded sale on Card Ladder occurred on March 9, 2025 and went for just $58.75.
Even after his debut, his rookie cards brought a premium. He was a 2021 Topps Update rookie, and at the time a 'first round bust' title was far from reality. But now, you can get his rookie parallels for pennies on the dollar. His 2021 Topps Update Red Foil in a PSA 10, according to eBay sold listings, just went for $12.02 on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Just for reference, the same card for Elly de la Cruz sold for $205 on April 22, according to eBay sold listings.
Still 25 years old, he clearly has a few more years to establish himself as a serviceable Major League player, but that's a low bar for one of baseball's overall top prospects. And while Brodie Van Wagenen was criticized for the trade at the time, Edwin Diaz has morphed into one of the best closers in baseballs.