WWE Referee Destroyed by John Cena Immortalized on a Topps Now Card
This past weekend WWE returned to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their annual Night of Champions Event. As is generally the case with events in Saudi Arabia, the card was stacked headlined by the much anticipated match between WWE Champion John Cena and CM Punk. This was the first time the two had wrestled in a singles match since CM Punk’s last run in WWE over 13 years ago. The match lived up to the hype but the moment that might have stolen the show didn’t involve action between the two competitors.
Towards the end of the match WWE star Seth Rollins, who had previously won the Money Bank Briefcase, and his stablemates Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed interrupted the match to attack Cena and Punk. After dispatching Punk, Seth Rollins gestured to the ramp to summon another referee signaling his plan to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Veteran referee Charles Robinson answered the call but before he could make it to the ring, John Cena delivered a devastating shoulder block, known as a pounce, sending Robinson flying. It was a massive moment that has been immortalized on a Topps Now card.
The Topps Now card features a photo that captures the exact moment when Cena makes contact with Charles Robison. Robinson is airborne, with a look of utter surprise and fear as Cena delivers the vicious hit. Like other Topps Now sets, this one will include Foilfractor parallels from 50 to the 1/1 foilfractor. The set will also include a 1/1 auto from Robison with the inscription “ouch” on the card.
Charles Robinson has been a veteran referee for almost thirty years, having worked for WCW in the 90s before being transitioning to WWE after WCW's sale. Now after all that time, Robinson will become the first WWE referee to have an autographed Topps Now card. Apparently back in January, Robinson had told the people at Topps that he wanted his own trading card. Although Topps did apologize for having come at the expense of him getting destroyed by John Cena, Robinson didn't seem too bothered by that fact. Although it might have been worth it for Robinson, hopefully his next Topps card won't involve so many bruises.