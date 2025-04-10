Collectibles On SI

LeBron James Teams Up with Barbie for New Doll

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Barbie is teaming up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to release a pint-size version of basketball legend LeBron James.

James joins other celebrity athletes such as Sue Bird, Kristi Yamaguchi, Naomi Osaka, and Alex Morgan to be immortalized by Barbie. This is the first Ken doll of a professional athlete and the first of their “Kenbassadors” debuting this year. Mattel describes Kenbassadors as icons that are “inspiring and contributing to a better world for all.”

Set to be released on April 14th, the doll is priced at $75 USD and will include a stand and Certificate of Authenticity. There will also be an exclusive drop at the La Brea UNDEFEATED store on April 12th where some dolls signed by LeBron James are to be available.

The doll features James standing one inch taller than a standard Ken doll to commemorate his above average 6’9” height. The doll’s outfit features a signature We Are Family t-shirt from the LeBron James Family Foundation, a custom blue varsity jacket, and Nike Terminator High sneakers. 

The jacket has details of an LJ on the breast, We Are Family patch, 23 to commemorate one of his career jersey numbers, and an Ohio patch in reference to his roots. Across the back is “LEBRON” with his phrase “Just a kid from Akron” below. 

Accompanying the doll are several accessories, including Beats headphones, sunglasses, a hat, watch, crossbody bag, and James’ signature “I Promise” wristband. 

“Oh he dope,” James said in a video posted to the Uninterrupted and LeBron James Family Foundation Instagram pages. “That is so cool.”

In addition to a donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation, Mattel will donate up to 5,000 copies of his book I Am More Than to Save the Children for every online and in-person purchase of the doll from Target April 14-19th. 

“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” Senior VP of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls Krista Berger said in a press release on Wednesday.  

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

