LeBron James Teams Up with Barbie for New Doll
Barbie is teaming up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to release a pint-size version of basketball legend LeBron James.
RELATED: Topps Now Announces LeBron James and Bronny James NBA Debut Card
James joins other celebrity athletes such as Sue Bird, Kristi Yamaguchi, Naomi Osaka, and Alex Morgan to be immortalized by Barbie. This is the first Ken doll of a professional athlete and the first of their “Kenbassadors” debuting this year. Mattel describes Kenbassadors as icons that are “inspiring and contributing to a better world for all.”
Set to be released on April 14th, the doll is priced at $75 USD and will include a stand and Certificate of Authenticity. There will also be an exclusive drop at the La Brea UNDEFEATED store on April 12th where some dolls signed by LeBron James are to be available.
RELATED: LeBron and Bronny James' Opening Night Jerseys Sell at Sotheby's Auction
The doll features James standing one inch taller than a standard Ken doll to commemorate his above average 6’9” height. The doll’s outfit features a signature We Are Family t-shirt from the LeBron James Family Foundation, a custom blue varsity jacket, and Nike Terminator High sneakers.
The jacket has details of an LJ on the breast, We Are Family patch, 23 to commemorate one of his career jersey numbers, and an Ohio patch in reference to his roots. Across the back is “LEBRON” with his phrase “Just a kid from Akron” below.
RELATED: Super Bowl by Barbie
Accompanying the doll are several accessories, including Beats headphones, sunglasses, a hat, watch, crossbody bag, and James’ signature “I Promise” wristband.
“Oh he dope,” James said in a video posted to the Uninterrupted and LeBron James Family Foundation Instagram pages. “That is so cool.”
RELATED: The LeBron James Pose Collectors Can’t Get Enough Of
In addition to a donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation, Mattel will donate up to 5,000 copies of his book I Am More Than to Save the Children for every online and in-person purchase of the doll from Target April 14-19th.
“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” Senior VP of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls Krista Berger said in a press release on Wednesday.