Bo Jackson Foot Locker card sells for record

A recent Bo Jackson sale isn't among one of the highest-selling Bo Jackson cards, but it's another data point highlighting the card market's growth.

A 1988 PSA 10 Bo Jackson Foot Locker Slam Fest card sold for $943 on Wednesday, Sept. 3. According to the PSA site, the previous public sale of a PSA 10 occurred in Oct. 2020 for $275. The sale for $275 was the previous high price for the card. The Wednesday sale indicates a 243% growth over five years.

RELATED: Sports cards thriving after highest monthly sales volume on record

Image Courtesy of eBay seller PC Sportscards

With July 2025 recording the highest monthly sales volume on record, the Jackson sale is indicative of how top-grade cards have increased in value, even those under $1,000. The card, from a little-known Foot Locker set, was part of a promotional tie-in that the sneaker retailer did featuring a slam dunk contest with athletes from different sports.

1992 Foot Locker Slam Fest ft. Deion Sanders, Mike Conley Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. pic.twitter.com/rX2AVzmAgD — Karachlyn (@Karachlyn) September 23, 2023

Jackson's card has been graded only 71 times, resulting in six Gem Mint grades. Despite the low grading numbers, the card is widely available on eBay. A recent search yielded dozens of ungraded cards, with one card available for as little as $5.79.

A PSA 9 copy of the card last sold in 2023 for $31. By today's prices, someone looking to add Jackson to their personal collection should expect to pay near $100. Will card prices continue to climb, or have they reached their peak? That's anyone's guess, but one thing is certain: high-grade cards are enjoying a price breakout.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: