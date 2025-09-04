Live Selling Sudden Death Online Auctions

Collectors may be wondering, what is a Sudden Death Break? It is the newest promotion that is being rolled out by eBay Live, and it takes place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week (Sept 4, 5, and 6th). Numerous sellers are taking part in the promotion, and it offers up a chance for collectors to participate in the experience. Given the format, it could produce some valuable deals, so let's break down how the process works ahead of Thursday.

All of the breaks that fall under the "Sudden Death" category will have the same starting point of $1 per spot. Buyers will then bid up to a certain amount, but bidding is only allowed for 30 seconds. Once the timer runs out, whoever has the highest bid wins. There is no extended bidding, hence where the sudden death aspect comes into play. Once it is determined who bid the highest, the seller will then spin a wheel, and whatever team it lands on will be the team the buyer will have for that particular break. Any seller currently advertising a show as a Sudden Death auction over the next three days is eligible for this format.

There are going to be some major products that will be featured in this type of format. Some of the more notable products include: 2024 Panini One Football, 2025 Panini Origins Football, 2020 Panini Prizm Football, Panini Eminance Football, 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, and 2020 Topps Chrome Sapphire F1 among others. With Football season right around the corner, the hobby is starting to take notice of market trends, and football cards are certainly at the forefront of that right now.

As the end of the week approaches, collectors should take some time out of their evening and tune into eBay Live to see what all products are being offered in the Sudden Death format. There truly is an offering for all collectors, from a wide variety of sellers. The sellers will start their shows this Thursday at 4 PM PT, and it continues on both Friday and Saturday.

