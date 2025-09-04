Things to Know: More Factors to Look for in Sports Card Set Investing

In Things to Know: Investing in a Sports Card Set, we covered several factors that can help a set become more valuable and sought-after over time. In this follow-up, we’ll dive into additional things to look for when trying to determine whether a sports card set or individual cards within it might increase in value.

1. Set Following vs Population

When considering an investment in a card, both the set and population go hand in hand. You might come across a card at a show that's a population 1 in a particular grade. However, if it’s from a set with limited significance, that doesn’t automatically make it a valuable investment, even if it’s from an established brand or player.

Take, for example, a LeBron James 2021 Prizm Purple Ice card serial numbered to 149 copies. If this card is a population 1 as a PSA 10, it might seem impressive at first glance, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good investment. You have to consider whether the 2021 Prizm Purple Ice set will become sought-after in the future. If it doesn't gain traction, then there’s a good chance that the card won’t appreciate significantly beyond the general LeBron market, regardless of its low population.

2. Unique Photography

Another feature to look for in a card is unique photography. Cards with memorable images can capture a moment that sticks with collectors and generate more interest. For example, the 2008 Topps Kobe Bryant card, which shows LeBron James guarding him, has become a fan favorite because of the matchup between two of the game’s greatest players. Similarly, the 2020 Prizm LeBron James card, showing him perform the Kobe tribute dunk, is special because it came out the same year Kobe passed away and the Lakers won the championship. Cards with strong imagery tied to memorable moments often make their low-population parallels stand out even more over time.

3. Patch & Autograph Combinations

Cards with a unique combination of patches and autographs from significant players is another way for them to stand out. When a card features autographs or patches of legendary athletes on the same card, like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady or LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, the appeal comes from the rare connection between the players. That can lead to these cards often appreciating nicely over time. Just be cautious of manufacturers continuing to produce similar cards in the future. Much of what makes a card unique, whether a game-worn World Series patch or a custom on-card autograph, can lose its prestige if the population grows too much.

A final point worth mentioning is that sets that develop a massive following in one sport often carry over into another, however, it’s important to evaluate a set within the context of its specific sport. A great example is the short-printed Kaboom insert, which has become highly popular across multiple sports. In the 2020 football release, rookies had two different Kaboom variations, while the 2020 basketball rookies only had one. Additionally, the Kaboom insert debuted in basketball, so it's natural for it to have a stronger collector base. These factors affect scarcity, demand, and prices, explaining why stars from different sports, even with similar prestige, such as Joe Burrow and Anthony Edwards, may not sell for the same amount.

