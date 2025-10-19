Three important Dennis Rodman cards from the Pistons

Dennis Rodman, notoriously known for his eccentric behavior as much as his penchant for guarding the rim, won five NBA titles and two Defensive Player of the Year awards in his nearly 15-year NBA career.

Drafted in the second round out of Southeastern Oklahoma State by the Detroit Pistons, Rodman joined an already stacked team dubbed 'The Bad Boy Pistons.' Here are three important cards of his from that era.

1989 NBA Hoops

1989 Hoops Dennis Rodman, graded PSA 10 | eBay | https://tinyurl.com/5bnyk2x6

A base card yes, but Rodman's 1989 NBA Hoops card emulates what he made his entire career out of, his defensive prowess. At 6-foot-7 he had the height, but early in his career he wasn't the biggest player on the court. But he still could defend with the best, and his pose on the NBA Hoops in 1989 was just that. A big swing at the ball protecting his hoop.

An extremely reasonably price card, according to sold listings on eBay you can grab this piece for around $60, sometimes less.

1992 Stadium Club Beam Team insert

Dennis Rodman's 1992 Stadium Club Beam Team Insert, graded PSA GEM MT 10. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/mryby6bs

With an iconic player comes an icon brand. The Stadium Club Beam Team insert is one of the more famous cards of the early to mid 90s, for both baseball and basketball. Featuring an image surrounded by an 'electric' themed border, the image shows Rodman coming down with the ball, one of his many nearly 12,000 career rebounds.

According to Card Ladder this piece retails around $500. With the latest sale coming on October 20, 2024 at $552. The card peaked at $1,525 April 19, 2021.

1988 Fleer

Dennis Rodman's rookie 1988 Fleer, graded PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3nukrp7t

You can't talk about Dennis Rodman cards without talking about his rookie, his 1988 Fleer. Though it came out two years after his debut, the Fleer is recognized as his rookie card. It's a simple clean card, with the white border and close-up shot.

According to Card Ladder, it's his most valuable card in a PSA 10. Card Ladder says the last sale occurred on October 15, 2025 and went for $1,899. During the COVID boom this card peaked at $3,938 on April 5, 2021.

