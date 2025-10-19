Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady football cards: eBay sales volume leaders

GemRate recently published eBay sports card sales volume numbers from September, which revealed that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' football cards have surpassed the $25 million mark for the year. While Daniels' football card sales are leading the market, he's one of six NFL players whose cards have generated more than $10 million in eBay sales volume through September.

While the month-to-month sales volume of Jayden Daniels' football cards dropped from August to September, football card collectors gobbled up his cards during the first month of the 2025 NFL season.

And with another seven-figure month in eBay sales under his belt, Daniels is well on his way to generating more money in eBay sales than any other NFL player in 2025.

According to GemRate, which recently published eBay sales data from September, the cards of the Washington Commanders quarterback generated $1,880,210 for the month. The sales volume was a 38 percent drop from the sales of Daniels’ cards on the platform in August ($3,003,228), but Tom Brady ($2,600,495) and Patrick Mahomes ($1,963,985) were the only two commodities in the football card market who surpassed Daniels’ monthly eBay sales.

Contributing to Jayden Daniels' yearly eBay sales volume is a PSA 8 1/1 horizontal Kaboom! (#7) card from 2024 Panini Absolute Football. The card sold for $85,000 in an auction on Jan. 23. | Card Ladder/eBay

Through September, according to GemRate, Daniels’ yearly eBay sales volume was $25,164,564, making the former Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft the top dog in yearly eBay sales volume among football players. Daniels entered October trailing only Michael Jordan ($49,661,519) and Shohei Ohtani ($32,842,774) in yearly eBay sales volume across all sports, according to GemRate.

Daniels is one of six football players who’ve generated more than $10 million in eBay sales in 2025. While the eight-figure club includes four of the six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, two of the all-time greats are closest to Daniels in year-to-date sales volume through September.

Patrick Mahomes: $17.03 million

One of 10 Patrick Mahomes gold rookie patch autographs (RPA) from 2017 Panini National Treasures Football (#161) sold for $384,000 in a Sept. 26 eBay auction. The sale contributed to the more than $17 million Mahomes' card have generated in eBay sales in 2025. | Card Ladder/eBay

More than $1.9 million in sales brought Mahomes’ yearly eBay sales volume to $17,036,511, according to GemRate. Although Mahomes’ sales volume was down 14 percent from August ($2,264,559 marked Mahomes’ third-best month of 2025 in eBay sales, according to GemRate), the three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP remains one of the safest plays for those collecting, flipping or investing in football cards.

Tom Brady: $16.33 million

A PSA 6.5-graded copy of Tom Brady's iconic 2000 Playoff Contenders (#144) Championship Ticket (/100) sold on eBay for $225,000 on Aug. 17. The sale accounts for a portion of the more than $16 million in eBay sales volume attributed to Brady's cards in 2025. | Card Ladder/eBay

What’s interesting regarding Brady’s September sales is a massive transaction that doesn’t factor into his monthly sales volume reported by GemRate because it didn’t occur on eBay.

On Sept. 15, one of 11 PSA 8 copies of Brady’s 2000 Playoff Contenders (#144) Championship Ticket Autograph (048/100) rookie cards sold on Goldin Auctions for $549,000. Even without the iconic card factoring into the data, Brady’s monthly eBay sales volume paced the football card market in September, bringing his yearly total entering October to $16,330,098.

Caleb Williams: $11.42 million

A PSA 10 Caleb Williams 2024 Donruss Optic Gold (/10) Downtown (#21) sold for $25,750 in an Aug. 4 eBay auction. Williams' 2025 eBay sales volume is second to Jayden Daniels among the six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. | Card Ladder/eBay

Based on GemRate's data, a seventh consecutive month with an eBay sales volume of more than $1 million ($1,117,240) brought Williams’ yearly total through September to $11,416,679. According to Card Ladder, Williams’ highest single-card sale on eBay in September occurred on Sept. 21, when an offer of $17,500 was accepted for a PSA 8 Tremendous Treasures 1/1 NFL Shield (#TTS-CWS) from 2024 National Treasures Football.

Williams’ September sales volume was down 31 percent from August, when sales of his cards generated more than $1.6 million. Still, with sales like a Beckett (BGS) 9.5 Gold Prizm (/10) from 2024 Prizm Deca (#54) Football selling for $6,100 on Oct. 4, Williams’ card market appears to be in a good place as he grows on the field for the Chicago Bears under first-year coach Ben Johnson.

J.J. McCarthy: $10.83 million

The J.J. McCarthy1/1 Rookie Treasured Impressions (#RTI-JJM) from 2024 Panini National Treasures Football sold on eBay for $29,750 on Oct. 7. McCarthy's cards have continued to sell despite the former Michigan standout suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. | eBay

Just when it seemed as though McCarthy’s cards were ready to take off, McCarthy suffered an ankle injury in a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Regardless, McCarthy’s September eBay sales volume ($1,618,104) was only down nine percent from August, bringing his year-to-date total to $10,832,195, according to GemRate.

McCarthy came into the weekend already ruled out for the Minnesota Vikings' Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though McCarthy only has one complete game under his belt after missing the 2024 season with a knee injury, football card hobbyists aren’t shying away from spending big money on his cards while he’s on the mend.

Bo Nix: $10.65 million

According to Card Ladder, Bo Nix's 2024 Panini Prizm Football Black Finite 1/1 Rookie Variation (#5) has sold twice on eBay in 2025. The most recent sale, on June 19, was for $40,000. | eBay

The latest NFL player to generate more than $10 million in eBay sales in 2025, Nix’s cards were down 36 percent month-over-month from August to September, according to GemRate. Still, Nix’s September sales volume was $984,802, a dollar figure buoyed by the sale of a 1/1 NFL Shield from 2024 Panini National Treasures Football (#NFL-BNX) on Sept. 11 for $25,001 (eBay accepted offer).

