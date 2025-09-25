NBA Preview: 4 Sophomores with Hobby Breakout Potential

The 2025-26 NBA season tips off in a few short weeks away and storylines are popping. Can the Thunder repeat? How will Durant reshape the new-look Rockets? Will Cooper Flagg live up to the hype? While those stories make waves, last year’s rookies quietly enter their 2nd season, a prime time for collectors to pick up their cards. Below are four stellar sophomores with fantastic upside potential.

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Going deep right off the bat with Jaylen Wells, the 39th overall pick for the Memphis Grizzlies. Wells had a solid rookie season averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He’s a great defender, has range (35.2% from deep), and is set to see his usage increase with Desmond Bane gone. His season ended a little early due to a wrist fracture, but with his strong rookie performance and the Grizzlies frontcourt depth issues, Wells could be a fantastic player to bet on.

2024 National Treasures Jaylen Wells Rookie Logoman (2/5) | Card Ladder

No Jaylen wells card has topped $4K. His highest selling card so far is a 2024 National Treasures Rookie Logoman (2/5) which sold for $4K even back in August, 2025. He’s had a few cards sell in the $2,500-$3,500 range, but most of his cards look very affordable today. Look for Wells’ card values to start popping as more people notice of his raw talent and savvy basketball IQ.

2024-25 Panini Prizm Jaylen Wells Plum Blossom (8/8) Rookie #239 | Card Ladder

Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers

Jared McCain, the 16th overall pick for the Philadelphia 76ers, was sidelined after only 23 games due to a meniscus tear in his left knee. But in those 23 games he showed flashes of brilliance, including dropping 34 points and 10 assists on November 13th against the Cavs, which helped him secure the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award.

2024 Panini Revolution Jared McCain Kaboom Rookie Card | Card Ladder

McCain has off-the-court appeal as well. He has a dynamic social media presence, showcasing everything from his nail polish line to his yoga routine and even taking time to sign his basketball cards on a hobby influencer channel.

The maximum price so far for a McCain card is $24.6K, a 2024-25 Panini Prizm Black (1/1) Rookie card which sold back in April, 2025. Only two other McCains have topped 10K, a Gold Kaboom and a 2024 Mosaic Nebula Rookie Season Ticket Auto (1/1).

2024-25 Prizm Jared McCain Rookie Black Prizm (1/1) | Card Ladder

If McCain stays healthy, his cards could easily climb higher.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis, the 11th overall pick for the Chicago Bulls, was a regular part of the Bulls rotation last year, appearing in 80 games and starting in 31. Across those 80 games he averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game.

2024-25 Prizm Matas Buzelis Rookie Gold Prizm (/10) | Card Ladder

His crowning achievement was becoming the youngest player to achieve a perfect shooting night (on 10+ attempts) when he dropped 24 points on the Heat, going 10/10 from the field, including four 3-pointers.

Buzelis card values have been heating up. In the last month alone, five Buzelis cards have cleared $10K! The highest sale being a 2024-25 National Treasures Rookie Logoman (3/5) card which sold for $13.4K on September 5th.

2024-25 National Treasures Matas Buzelis Rookie Logoman (3/5) | Card Ladder

At just 20 years old, he has plenty of time to develop into an elite player.

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

2024-25 Panini Select Black Snakeskin Pulsar Alexandre Sarr Rookie Card (1/1) | Card Ladder

Giving the Washington Wizards and their 2nd overall pick Alex Sarr a top spot isn’t a pity pick, considering their abysmal history of sub-par first round draft choices - Kwame Brown anyone?

Sarr has huge upside and most of his cards are still relatively inexpensive. The 20-year-old 7-footer had a very respectable season on both ends of the court, averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. He finished 4th in Rookie of the Year voting, can stretch the court with his 31% 3-point shooting, and his scoring is trending in the right direction, averaging 15.3 points per game across the last 20 games of the season.

2024-25 Panini Prizm Alexandre Sarr Rookie Black Prizm (1/1) | Card Ladder

Sarr has an outlier sale from earlier this year when a 2024 Black Panini Prizm (1/1) rookie card of his sold for $29,052 back in April, but his next highest selling card didn’t even crack $7K. Assuming he picks up where he left off and continues to develop heading into his sophomore season, Sarr has unparalleled potential.

Don’t sleep on these rising sophomores. With their proven talent and compelling profiles, Wells, McCain, Buzelis, and Sarr represent smart bets for collectors looking for breakout candidates.

