Jaxon Smith-Njigba's rookie cards are undervalued

For the Seattle Seahawks to maximize the return on the three-year, $100 million investment the franchise made when signing quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an important variable in the equation.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the top young wide receivers in the NFL. While it's hard for non-quarterbacks to move the needle in the football card market, Smith-Njigba's card values don't measure up to his contemporaries. A first-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, Smith-Njigba's values are such that they could be steals if the former Ohio State standout continues to put up big numbers.

The team’s 2023 first-round draft choice (No. 20 overall), Smith-Njigba, has recorded 22 receptions for 322 yards and a touchdown through three games. With Seattle kicking off the NFL’s Week 4 action against the Arizona Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football,” Smith-Njigba takes center stage on the Amazon Prime broadcast, providing an opportunity to grow his football card values.

It’s hard for wide receivers to get a foothold in a hobby dominated by quarterbacks. Still, with Smith-Njigba coming off a 100-catch season in 2024 (1,130 yards and six touchdowns), his cards are undervalued compared to his contemporaries.

RELATED: Puka Nacua Rookie Cards Skyrocket in Value after Hot Start to Season

At least one PSA 10 copy of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 2023 Prizm (#390) sold on eBay in September for under $50. | Card Ladder

A prime example of the lack of love Smith-Njigba receives within the football card community is the current value of his 2023 Panini Prizm Football (#370) Silver rookie card.

Arguably the marquee ultra-modern rookie card for football players, the most recent sale of a Smith-Njigba PSA 10 Prizm Silver (population 371) was a $51 winning bid in an eBay auction on Sept. 22. According to Card Ladder, eight sales of the card in September have averaged $62, all of which have been between $84.99 and $46.01.

Smith-Njigba’s sales pale in comparison to the 2024 wide receiver class, which includes Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Cardinals.

RELATED: PSA increasing prices, and estimated turnaround times

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a pass during warmups | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on the most recent online sales data verified by Card Ladder, Harrison’s 2024 Panini Prizm Football (#375) Silver rookie card last sold for $125.50 (an eBay auction on Sept. 21). Other 2024 rookie wideouts whose PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie cards are outselling Smith-Njigba include Malik Nabers (#370) of the New York Giants (last sale verified by Card Ladder was a $200 eBay sale on Sept. 21), Brian Thomas Jr. (#314) of the Jacksonville Jaguars (last sale of $80 and monthly sales average of $83), Rome Odunze (#385) of the Chicago Bears (last sale of $116.96) and Ricky Pearsall (#383) of the San Francisco 49ers (last sale of $100).

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) carries the ball for a touchdown | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Whether collectors or dealers want to buy Smith-Njigba’s hobby stock while it’s still low, one of the benefits of focusing on the former Ohio State standout is the presence of Smith-Njigba’s autograph through Panini’s 2023 product releases. While many top choices in the 2023 and 2024 drafts signed autograph-exclusive deals with Fanatics, thus removing them from Panini’s autograph checklists, Smith-Njigba signed in Panini’s autograph-centric products, including Contenders, Flawless and National Treasures.

Ungraded copies of Smith-Nijgba’s 2023 Panini Contenders Optic Football (#117) base autographed cards regularly sell for under $100 online, with a most recent eBay sale (according to Card Ladder) of $64.99 on Wednesday. With Panini releasing NFL and collegiate lines of products, Smith-Nijgba has Flawless and National Treasures rookie autographs and rookie patch autographs (RPA) with him in a Seahawks uniform and decked out in Ohio State gear.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs the ball during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Sept. 7, 2025. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: