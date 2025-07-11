Cal Raleigh not on Topps Chrome checklist
With Topps Chrome releasing its yearly product at the end of July, Topps will once again put together its "MVP Buyback Program" at season's end. For the last few years, collectors who have cards of the American League and National League MVP winners can redeem them at their local card shops for store credit. Depending on which card a collector has (base, refractor, serial numbered, etc.) they can be redeemed for varying amounts. Last season, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani's cards were the golden tickets for the program.
As the checklist was released, it was discovered on social media that Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was left off of the list and will not have a card in the 2025 product at the moment.
Not every Major League player will make every year's release due to the large amount of players in the league every season. However, it appeared to be shocking that a player who has hit 30+ home runs in each of the last three years prior to the 2025 season would not have a card of his own. Raleigh has been in each of the last three Topps Chrome products beginning with his rookie card in 2022 Topps Chrome.
What makes Raleigh being left of the list more interesting is the fact he has put together arguably one of the best hitting seasons by a catcher through the first half of the season. Through his first 89 games, Raleigh has slugged 36 home runs, the most by a Mariner prior to the all-star break after surpassing legend Ken Griffey Jr. Raleigh has also been the driving force for a Seattle team that has been fighting for a playoff spot as a wild card team. His possible MVP season added with no Topps Chrome card in 2025 could result in half of the buyback program being ineligible.
While it remains to be seen if Raleigh will be a late addition into the product, he is also not the initial favorite to take home the American League MVP award thanks to another otherworldly season from Aaron Judge. Through 91 games, Judge is hitting .360 with an OPS of 1.205 to go along with 34 home runs of his own as the Yankees fight for the American League East crown.