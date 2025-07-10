Rare Caitlin Clark Card Could Set All-Time Record
In an announcement made Wednesday evening, Fanatics Collect has announced that the Caitlin Clark 1/1 Flawless Logowoman has been pulled. In addition, this monumental card will be in their July Premier Auction that starts July 10th. With the seller keeping their identity anonymous, Fanatics Collect believes that this card could set the record for the highest card sale ever amongst women’s athletes. Back in March, Caitlin Clark took over the women’s sports card marketplace with the sale of her 2024 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Autographed 1/1 card for $366,000. Auctioned by Goldin, this card surpassed the Serena Williams 2003 NetPro rookie card which was at the top of the list of highest sales for $266,000.
Now, it is Fanatics Collect’s turn to flex and auction the most historic women’s sports card of all-time. Vice President of Fanatics Collect Marketplace, Kevin Lenane, said in an interview, "I'm pretty certain that it is going to be the highest sale of a female-athlete card ever, and I think it's a really interesting and nice thing to see a woman athlete advance in terms of the collectibles market...She just had a sale for $366,000, and we expect this card to be a much bigger card than that, so we're pretty excited about it."
In just her second season in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has transformed the sport and brought viewership to an all-time high. Before her WNBA debut, no game had averaged over a million viewers since 2008. In 2024 alone, 23 games averaged over that mark, with Caitlin Clark playing in the majority of them. In addition, with her injury in June, the WNBA saw a 55% decline in viewership across nationally televised games. It is also worth noting that Clark inscribed "769 points and counting" on the Flawless Logowoman, only adding to the overall beauty and history that this card will reside with over the hobby.
When asked how the consigner and Fanatics Collect came together to auction this card, Kevin said, "In this case the consigner contacted us and was sort of inspired by the auction we did with the Paul Skenes card and they feel like this is as significant of a cultural moment as that. I would argue far more important...they have seen our success, our recent success this year and reached out to us so it was a relatively straightforward process there." Fanatics Collect's success this year has thrusted them into the conversation as one of the best auction sites in the world. With Goldin housing the Serena Williams NetPro and Caitlin Clark Gold Vinyl cards, Fanatics Collect has responded with two grail cards of their own: Paul Skenes Debut Patch and this Caitlin Clark Logowoman.
Although this seems like a pretty easy decision for consigners, choosing a place of auction is not so black and white. For example, Fanatics Collect will do far more than simply auction this card: Sending cards to get graded, hand deliver items if needed, setting a realistic expectation for the customer, and most importantly exposing the card to the right buyers. "This is another reason why people choose Fanatics Collect, because we have a vast network of buyers that we make aware and market to...", Kevin explained.
One of the first public appearances this card is likely to have will be at the National Sports Card Convention, which will be held from July 30th - August 3rd. The July Premiere Auction through Fanatics Collect will begin July 10th and conclude on July 24th, which means that collectors will know the true value of this one-of-one, historic sports card. Though there are many historic sports cards, this Logowoman is set to be a landmark for women's sports and for the sports card industry.