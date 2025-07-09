What Collectors Should Know as eBay Pilots Extended Bidding
Recently, eBay has been testing extended bidding on select trading card auctions. Under the pilot, if a bid is placed within the final two minutes of an auction, the timer resets by another two minutes. This cycle continues until no new bids are placed during the extension window, allowing the auction to close only after the action truly dies down.
It’s a small change in theory, but one with significant implications for fairness, final sale prices, and how collectors approach bidding.
How Extended Bidding Works—and Why It’s Familiar
This “soft close” model isn’t new. Major auction houses have long used it to ensure that all serious bidders have a fair chance to place their final offer. Rather than cutting off bidding at an arbitrary clock, extended bidding mimics the rhythm of a live auction: going once, going twice, and only sold when the action stops.
In most versions, if a bid is placed just before closing time—often within 2 to 5 minutes—the auction clock resets. This can happen repeatedly, allowing bidders to react rather than race.
Among the most prestigious auction houses, Sotheby’s has embraced extended bidding—at least in its online formats. If a bid is placed during the final minute of an online auction, the auction is extended by two minutes. This repeats until no new bids arrive, ensuring bidders have time to respond.
If eBay expands extended bidding beyond trading cards, it could reshape how millions engage with auctions. Sellers may see higher final prices, while bidders may get a chance to counter last-second moves.
For a platform that helped define the “countdown culture” of internet bidding, this move signals a shift toward fairness, transparency, and perhaps a bit more drama.
For years, experienced bidders have used sniping tools like to place bids in the final seconds of an eBay auction—often winning without giving competitors time to react. These automated services are popular for a reason: they avoid bidding wars, require no last-minute logins, and increase win rates at lower prices.
But if extended bidding rolls out across eBay, that last-second edge could disappear. With the clock resetting after each late bid, snipers may find their stealth strategy triggers more competition, not less. And while sniping tools won’t become obsolete overnight, they’ll likely lose effectiveness in high-demand categories like trading cards, where final seconds often decide the winner.
Extended bidding has long been the norm among serious auction houses. It levels the playing field, keeps the action going, and brings digital auctions closer to the live experience. If eBay leans in, the result could be a more competitive (and satisfying) experience for collectors and sellers alike.