Card Values for Top 3 NBA Picks in 2019 All Down Over 40%

2025 has been a year of record setting grail sales and hobby enthusiasm that even has Karl-Anthony Townes ripping packs on YouTube. According to Card Ladder, basketball cards as a category are up almost 30% year-over-year.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) cheers on a teammate | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While card values for all the biggest names in basketball, like Jordan, Kobe, Curry, and SGA are all up over 50%, card values for the top 3 draft picks of 2019 have all plummeted. Below we recap each pick, some key sales in 2024 and 2025, and what's going on.

#3: RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Year-over-Year Change in Value: -47%

The RJ Barrett decline is a bit of a head scratcher. His raw stats don’t highlight any outrageous red flags, the only troubling data point is games played. Barrett hasn't hit 60 games in either of his last 2 seasons. But when he does play his stats are pretty good. He’s averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, all three of which are up this last season, so why the decline?

One Year Price Trends for RJ Barrett Cards | Card Ladder

With Barrett it’s most likely the expectation that his role will change dramatically this season. He’s rumored to be the Raptors top trade candidate and even if he isn’t traded, his impact with a now healthy Raptors squad is likely to diminish.

Last season the Raptors roster was riddled with injuries. Immanual Quickley only played in 33 games, starting center Jakob Poeltl played in 57, and Scottie Barnes was the only starter to appear in 60+ games. And then they picked up an injured Brandon Ingram back in February who didn’t see any time due to his ankle injury. But now that everyone appears to be healthy, the looming question is: "How will that impact Barrett?"

Finding an apples to apples comparisons for Barrett cards is difficult so the next best thing is compare two 1-of-1s. His highest selling 1-of-1 in 2024 was a PSA 10 2019 Panini Flawless Rookie Logoman Patch Auto (1/1) that sold for $27K in October. Compare that to his highest selling 1-of-1 in 2025, which a PSA 8 2019-20 Panini Donruss Optic Gold Vinyl Rookie (1/1) that sold for $4,230. Far from a perfect comparison, but it captures the general downward trend.

2019 Panini Donruss Optic Gold Vinyl RJ Barrett Rookie #178 (1/1) | Card Ladder

Barrett sounded unfazed in an interview a few days ago when asked about how he felt about his evolving role with the Raptors and the trade rumors. While he may not be concerned, the same can’t be said about collectors who have decided they no longer want to grin and bear it with RJ.

#2: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Year-over-Year Change in Value: -44%

Ja Morant, once expected to be the new face of the NBA, has made numerous terrible decisions going back to 2022 resulting in his card values plummeting.

One Year Price Trends for Ja Morant Cards | Card Ladder

He allegedly punched a teenager during a pickup game in 2022. In 2023 Morant was suspended for 33 games (on two different counts) due to his obsession posing with firearms.

Then fast forward to 2025 when Morant received a warning for a “finger-gun gesture” against the Warriors. Then, in true “I do what I want” fashion, he did it twice the following game, resulting in the league hitting him with a $75K fine.

Morant’s reckless behavior and multiple suspensions are clearly alienating collectors who are distancing themselves from Morant’s cards. His top selling card in 2024 was a 2019-20 Gold Prizm Rookie #249 (8/10) with a BGS grade of 9.5 which sold for $51.2K. This year an even rarer Black Gold copy (/5) sold in April for just shy of $31K.

2019-20 Panini Prizm Gold Ja Morant Rookie Card #249 (/10) | Card Ladder

This season is likely to be a make-or-break one for Morant. If he can stay healthy and out of trouble, maybe the Grizzlies stitch together another 50+ win season and a playoff run. Morant is one of the most insanely athletic and electrifying players in the NBA and has the tools he needs to excel. But does he have the discipline?

#1: Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Year-over-Year Change in Value: -72%

Zion cards fell off a cliff in May and among basketball players with card populations over 25 in the Card Ladder database, his cards have fallen the most.

One Year Price Trends for Zion Williamson | Card Ladder

Williamson's time thus far with the Pelican's has been a disappointment, to say the least. He's been insanely injury prone since day one, appearing in fewer than 50% of Pels games since being drafted.

When he does play, he’s everything NOLA expected him to be, averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. But he’s only had two seasons where he’s appeared in 31 games or more. But could this be the year he turns everything around?

Zion's card data is insane. There are 20 6-figure Zion Williamson cards in the Card Ladder database, including a 2019-20 National Treasures Jersey Patch Autograph (/99) rookie card that sold for $594K back 2022 (ouch!). No Williamson card topped $35K in 2024.

2019-20 National Treasures Zion Williamson Jersey Patch Autograph Rookie Card #108 (/99) | Card Ladder

The highest selling card in 2024 was an ungraded 2020 Flawless Autograph Logoman (1/1) which sold for $32K in March, 2024. A copy of the jersey patch auto rookie (/99) sold for $21.9K .

Looking back at 2025, that jersey patch auto rookie (/99) hasn't topped $15K. The highest selling copy went for $14.4K back in April, down only 34% year-over-year, but down nearly 98% from its all time high just 3 years ago!

Like Morant, Zion has all the tools he needs to dominate if he can stay healthy. Based on recent reports, and just by looking at him, Williamson collectors and basketball card bargain hunters may want to give his cards another look before the season officially starts.

Zion on media day last season vs. now:



This transformation is insane… pic.twitter.com/v3qh26m4QC — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) September 23, 2025

Record breaking sale make it easy to forget just how quickly the market can turn. Just look at how the top picks from the 2019 class look today. A cautionary tale to remember as another Duke phenom starts taking over hobby headlines.

