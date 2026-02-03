Grail Cards From Super Bowl XLIX for Patriots & Seahawks Stars Before Rematch Sunday

Super Bowl LX will take place in less than a week's time on February 8, 2026. This year's installment of the NFL's championship game will feature a potential revenge matchup 11 years in the making when the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in California.

The last time both teams met in the Super Bowl was back in 2015, but the memory of what happened that night is definitely still fresh in a lot of fans' minds—especially those who rooted for the Seahawks.

In a game decided by a single play, there was no shortage of star power on the field that night. With future legends waiting to be crowned in the next week, let's first take a look at the rookie cards of those who stole the show in Super Bowl XLIX.

Malcolm Butler

Malcolm Butler's only official Panini rookie card from 2014 National Treasures | Panini America

Super Bowl XLIX had so many future hall-of-famers that took the field, but the one person that fans of both the Patriots and Seahawks remember the most is Malcolm Butler. His goal line interception earned him instant legend status in the Patriots fanbase and left a scar in the hearts of Seattle fans everywhere.

Malcolm Butler wasn't heavily printed in 2014 as a relatively unknown and undrafted rookie, but his heroic contribution in Super Bowl XLIX led to Panini creating his one and only rookie card in that year's National Treasures set. This particular card in a Silver /25 SP parallel recently went for $300 ungraded.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch's most valuable rookie card from 2007 Topps Finest | CardLadder

A man of many nicknames during his prime, but in Super Bowl XLIX, Seahawks fans remember Lynch as the one player who should've gotten the football on 2nd & Goal.

His most valuable rookie card of all time is a Gold Xfractor Auto from the 2007 Topps Finest set. It was a 1/1 that received a PSA 10 grade and eventually sold for almost $12,000 in 2025.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's 2012 National Treasures RPA sold for a record-setting amount during the pandemic | CardLadder

Russell Wilson had a decent performance in Super Bowl XLIX with two touchdowns, 247 passing yards, and an interception—the interception. Though the Seahawks were unable to defend their title, Wilson still nearly secured the repeat with a drive that fell one yard short.

His most valuable card is a 2012 Panini National Treasures RPA /49 that received a PSA 10 grade, with the exact card pictured above going for $72,500 in 2020.

Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman's 2009 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto | Sports Card Investor

Julian Edelman's finest Super Bowl moment of his career would come two years later, but he was also responsible for securing the go-ahead touchdown that put the Patriots ahead by four points. He finished the game with 109 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions, leading the rest of New England's receiving core.

Edelman's 2009 Playoff Contenders card came with a 1/1 Championship Ticket Rookie Auto, which received a BGS 9 AUTO 9 grade and sold for $7,855.11 in October 2021.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady's record-setting $3.8M rookie card | CardLadder

Last but definitely not the least is the Super Bowl XLIX MVP himself, Tom Brady. The Patriots' superstar QB threw 37 completions for 328 passing yards and four touchdowns on the way to his fourth ring with the franchise.

Given Tom Brady's status as one of the greatest NFL players that ever lived, any of his rookie cards command a premium. This 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket RC Auto in particular takes the cake, selling for a massive $3.8M in 2021 through a private deal.

