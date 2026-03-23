CardVault Expands Again: St. Louis Lands Tom Brady’s Newest Card Store

Tom Brady and the CardVault team are continuing their aggressive expansion efforts. According to a March 13th announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the location for their newest retail store will be in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis store will be CardVault's 14th and it will be right next to Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis 🎊 We are THRILLED to announce Ballpark Village as the home for our 14th CardVault right next to the main entrance of the iconic @buschstadium ⚾️ We will see you April 2026 pic.twitter.com/vfVHeaOHWS — CardVault by Tom Brady (@CardVaultTB) March 13, 2026

Ballpark Village Surprise?

On October 2, 2025, Tom Brady dropped a video on X revealing the strategic plan for the next six locations in the CardVault franchise. In that video, he mentions Las Vegas, the Mall of America outside Minneapolis, Dallas, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Palo Alto, California. However, there is no mention of Ballpark Village, St. Louis, or anywhere in Missouri.

Tom’s got the playbook… The next 6 CardVault locations ARE…. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KpAseQWuQP — CardVault by Tom Brady (@CardVaultTB) October 2, 2025

Rapid Expansion

The CardVault by Tom Brady team at the opening of their American Dream store in New Jersey. | CardVault by Tom Brady

Founded in 2020, CardVault looked like it was slow-rolling its expansion efforts until last year. According to the CardVault website, in addition to the new locations Brady discussed on X, other flagship locations include TD Garden in Boston, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (MA), Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, a Chicago location, the American Dream store in New Jersey, and three shops in New York (Brooklyn, SoHo, and East Hampton).

This kind of pace signals real confidence in both foot traffic and long-term demand for in-person hobby retail.

Rumor has it they're trying to open a new location every month for the foreseeable future. If they were able to keep that pace through the end of 2027, they'd have an impressive array of over 30 stores across the United States. It's unclear if they're looking to expand outside of the U.S. as well, but given their growth and the strength of the collectibles market, it seems like an area of additional opportunity.