A good quarterback is a leader who works tirelessly to help others become their best. He makes his teammates the first priority. The qualities of a good quarterback mirror those of a good dad, like Archie Manning. Archie's unique opportunity even allowed him to share that experience with his famous quarterback sons. We take a look at the Manning QB legacy, featuring Archie, Peyton, and Eli, through some of their best trading cards.

1972 Topps Archie Manning #55 PSA 10

1972 Topps Rookie Card of Archie Manning. PSA 10. | Card Ladder

We might as well start this celebration of Father's Day with the Manning family patriarch, Archie Manning, and where it all started with his rookie card. Archie Manning played in the NFL for 14 years, mostly with the New Orleans Saints, and was drafted No. 2 overall in 1971 after a prolific college career with Ole Miss. He is the father of three: Cooper, Peyton, and Eli.

His rookie card was sold on Dec 10, 2023, for $6,900.00 on a Fanatics auction.

2025 Donruss Football Archie Manning Black Downtown BGS 9.5

2025 Downtown card with Archie Manning featured. | Card Ladder

The Manning family quarterback patriarch also continues to be featured on football cards long after his playing days, and those of his sons are done. This one is a 2025 Panini Donruss Downtown, featuring Archie in his Saints uniform and includes iconic elements of New Orleans and the Mardi Gras motif. The 1/1 card sold for $7,320 in April of 2026.

2008 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Archie Manning/Peyton Manning/Eli Manning Triple Auto /15 PSA Authentic/Auto 9

2008 Upper Deck Card with all 3 of the Manning quarterbacking family pictured, and includes their signatures as well. | Card Ladder

We now take a look at the three NFL legends together on one card. From the Upper Deck Exquisite Collection, this card is a Generations Signatures version that sold for $5,073.98 through Goldin on Oct 2, 2025. Archie is at the top of the card, with Peyton directly below his father, and the youngest, Eli, is pictured at the bottom of the card.

1998 Skybox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Future Peyton Manning PSA 9

1998 Skybox Essential Credentials /7. Peyton Manning Rookie Card. PSA 9. | Card Ladder

A legend in his own time, Peyton Manning won two Super Bowls with two different franchises, the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and claimed many NFL passing records along the way. He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2021, and during his speech he honored his dad who introduced him to the stage that day, "Dad, there is no one I would rather have or be more appropriate than you to welcome me to the stage," and continued, "my dad enabled me to play ball with my brothers Cooper and Eli, the two best brothers a guy could ask for." His top rookie card, a 1998 Skybox Essential Credentials Future, sold for $174,000.00 on Oct 24, 2025, through Fanatics Premier.

2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Eli Manning NFL Shield RPA 1/1 BGS 9

Eli Manning's 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Rookie Card. 1-of-1. | Card Ladder

Archie's other NFL son, Eli, was also selected first overall in the NFL draft. Eli was a New York Giant for the entirety of his 15-year NFL career and won two Super Bowl rings. Eli continued the family tradition, like his dad, by playing for Ole Miss. Eli Manning's 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection rookie card, 1-of-1, pictured above, sold on eBay on September 16, 2024, for $37,000.

Cooper's son, Arch, continues the family legacy as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. A Football dynasty that has played out on the field and on cardboard for over 50 years.