Chan Ho Park does this for Topps after 20 years
Topps announced via their social media accounts that famed South Korean pitcher Chan Ho Park will have autographs in Topps Chrome, the first time he'll have new signed cards for Topps in over 20 years. You can currently find old cards of his in products as buy back autographs.
While he wasn't the most talented pitcher to come to the MLB from overseas, he definitely has a cult following, and started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the biggest markets in baseball.
Though he has a career ERA of a pedestrian 4.36, he did have a long MLB career of 17 seasons, 1994 to 2010 with seven different teams including the Dodgers, Rangers, Padres, Mets, a second stint with the Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees, and Pirates. He finished his career in the NPB and KBO with the Orix Buffaloes and the Hanwha Eagles.
His Topps rookie card comes from the 1994 Topps Traded set. Released towards the back end of the 'junk wax' era and is modestly valued under $5. However, Park does have some mid 90s cards that carry a decent value.
According to 130point.com, his 1994 Bowman's Best blue refractor, graded a PSA 10, went for over $500.
Currently on auction with eBay, a 1994 Bowman card with his iconic high leg kick, was inserted into this year's Bowman product as a buyback autograph is currently over $800.