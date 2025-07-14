Collectibles On SI

Chan Ho Park does this for Topps after 20 years

Cole Benz

Sep 24, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Chan-Ho Park (61) pitches during 12-4 victory
Sep 24, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Chan-Ho Park (61) pitches during 12-4 victory / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Topps announced via their social media accounts that famed South Korean pitcher Chan Ho Park will have autographs in Topps Chrome, the first time he'll have new signed cards for Topps in over 20 years. You can currently find old cards of his in products as buy back autographs.

RELATED: Leaf To Release Licensed Minor League Baseball Cards

While he wasn't the most talented pitcher to come to the MLB from overseas, he definitely has a cult following, and started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the biggest markets in baseball.

Though he has a career ERA of a pedestrian 4.36, he did have a long MLB career of 17 seasons, 1994 to 2010 with seven different teams including the Dodgers, Rangers, Padres, Mets, a second stint with the Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees, and Pirates. He finished his career in the NPB and KBO with the Orix Buffaloes and the Hanwha Eagles.

Chan Ho Park
1994 Topps Traded Chan Ho Park #70T / eBay | https://ebay.us/m/42mpZS

His Topps rookie card comes from the 1994 Topps Traded set. Released towards the back end of the 'junk wax' era and is modestly valued under $5. However, Park does have some mid 90s cards that carry a decent value.

Chan Ho Par
1994 Bowman's Best Chan Ho Park Blue Refractor, graded PSA 10. / eBay | https://ebay.us/m/UCTiLh

According to 130point.com, his 1994 Bowman's Best blue refractor, graded a PSA 10, went for over $500.

Chan Ho Park
2025 Bowman Buy Back autograph Chan Ho park 1994 Bowman autograph numbered 2-out-of-2. / eBay | https://ebay.us/m/feJgcK

Currently on auction with eBay, a 1994 Bowman card with his iconic high leg kick, was inserted into this year's Bowman product as a buyback autograph is currently over $800.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz