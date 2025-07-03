Collectibles On SI

Leaf To Release Licensed Minor League Baseball Cards

Cole Benz

Georgia's first baseman Charlie Condon (24) with a home run
Georgia's first baseman Charlie Condon (24) with a home run

Leaf announced they they will be releasing a new product featuring baseball's minor league players after an agreement between the card company and the MLB Players Association was reached at the end of June. The agreement allows Leaf to produce cards that will "incorporate Minor League Player, Name, Image, and Likeness..." according to a press released on Leaf's X account.

The first set to see some of the new players is scheduled to release this month, and will feature the game's brightest stars of Major League Baseball's farm system. Leaf’s Director of Marketing & Licensing, CJ Breen, discussed some of the specifics with Baseball America.

According to Breen, the product will have a wider range of players they're allowed to work with. It allows them to produce cards of anyone in the minor leagues underneath the MLBPA umbrella, which could include those players who have already signed exclusive deals with other card companies.

The deal, however, does not include access to MiLB logos and team names, so those hoping for a product like Topps Pro Debut will be a little disappointed. But given Leaf's history of including some of the best patch cards and auto patch cards in the industry, collectors should be distracted by the next innovation Leaf can think of for future products.

According to Breen, the backing of MiLB opens a gate to a future working with more players and will give collectors new ways to engage with players, he said the innovation is just getting started.

