Venezuela's Top Cards After Their Win in The World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic (WBC) is an international, two-week tournament where players can represent their home country to compete for gold. Venezuela defeated the USA in the championship game on Tuesday, the 17th, to capture its first WBC gold medal. Here is a look at their starting lineup and their top-selling cards.

Ronald Acuna Jr - RF

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Acuna is Venezuela's superstar, winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2018 and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award in 2023. The 2017 Bowman Chrome Prospects Autographs Superfractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold on Nov 9, 2023, for $430,000.

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Maikel Garcia - 3B

PSA

Garcia was the MVP of the 2026 WBC by driving in the first run of the game in the third inning. The 2022 Bowman Chrome Red Wave Auto, graded a ten by PSA, sold on Jun 11, 2024, for $2,500.

Luis Arraez - 1B

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Arraez made the all-tournament team by driving in ten runs and batting .308. His 2017 Bowman Chrome Auto Superfractor sold for $15,000 Jan 8, 2023.

Eugenio Suarez - DH

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Suarez drove in the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning, after Bryce Harper tied the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth. His 2013 Prizm Draft Picks Prospect Signatures Auto Black Prizm 1/1 sold for $700 on Mar 12, 2026.

Gleyber Torres - 2B

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Torres batted .250 in the tournament and played second base for Venezuela. His 2015 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs Superfractor sold for $9,000 on Mar 29, 2023.

Ezequiel Tovar - SS

PSA

Tovar went 2-4 in the game and batted .471, making the all-tournament team. His 2021 1st Bowman Chrome True Orange Refractor Auto, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $8,200 on Jun 12, 2022.

Wilyer Abreu - LF

PSA

Abreu hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to add to the one-run lead. His 2023 Bowman Chrome True Red Auto, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $2,999 on Mar 21, 2025.

Salvador Perez - C

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Perez was the team captain and leader. His 2010 1st Bowman Chrome Card Red Refractor sold for $4,050 on Sep 25, 2021.

Jackson Chourio - CF

PSA

Chourio is turning into a superstar in the MLB. His 2024 Topps Chrome Superfractor Auto, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $78,000 on Feb 23, 2025.

Eduardo Rodriguez - SP

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Rodriguez pitched four and a third innings, holding a stacked USA lineup to one hit and no runs. His 2012 Bowman Chrome Superfractor sold for $575 on May 4, 2023.