Christian McCaffrey's Top 4 49ers' Cards Could Climb in Price After Playoff Win

Christian McCaffrey and The San Francisco 49ers' Wild Card win against the Eagles isn’t a one-game spike or a surprise resurgence. The win was the latest confirmation that, when healthy, CMC remains one of the most complete and valuable players in football—and one whose career arc continues to resonate with collectors tracking long-term value. And as fans of The Chicago Bears' heroics can attest, big wins can have a big impact on cards.

2022 Christian Mccaffrey NFL SHIELD NATIONAL TREASURES 1/1 49ers: eBay ask $3,650 | https://ebay.us/m/DZLoKU

From Stanford Record-Breaker to NFL Cornerstone

McCaffrey’s rise began at Stanford, where he redefined what an all-purpose back could be. In 2015, he set the NCAA single-season all-purpose yards record with 3,864 yards, finishing second in Heisman voting and becoming a national phenomenon built on versatility rather than pure power. That resume, combining elite production and a cerebral, detail-driven style, laid the foundation for early demand around his college and pre-draft cards, many of which remain key entry points for long-term collectors.

2023 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Vertical Christian McCaffrey Gold /10 PSA10: Sold via eBay for $8,000 | eBay via Card Ladder

Drafted eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, McCaffrey quickly evolved from a matchup weapon into a true offensive engine. His 2019 season, with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards put him in exclusive company and pushed his card market into blue-chip territory for modern running backs.

Injury, Doubt, and the San Francisco Reset

Then came the stretch that reshaped his narrative. Injuries limited McCaffrey to just 10 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the kind of downturn that often permanently dampens expectations at the position. For collectors, that period cooled the market, but didn’t erase belief. The trade to San Francisco in 2022 offered a reset, placing McCaffrey in an offense designed to maximize vision, patience, and versatility.

2024 Donruss Gold Horizontal Downtown Brock Purdy/CMC #7 5/10: eBay ask $6,500 | https://ebay.us/m/YTGQwk

By 2025, he was again handling elite volume, leading the league in touches from scrimmage and becoming the unquestioned focal point of Kyle Shanahan’s offense. That renaissance matters in the collectibles world: comeback seasons, especially those tied to contending teams, tend to define how careers are remembered.

The Eagles Game and What It Signaled

Against Philadelphia, McCaffrey didn’t need explosive highlights to control the game. With San Francisco leaning heavily on tempo and ball control, he dictated defensive alignments, converted late downs, and kept the 49ers on schedule with two receiving touchdowns in a tight postseason win. Performances like this, where influence outweighs raw stats, are often the ones that age best historically, especially when attached to playoff success.

Leadership, Legacy, and the Super Bowl Factor

Inside the locker room, McCaffrey is widely viewed as a tone-setter, a reputation built on preparation as much as production. That leadership profile adds another layer to his appeal as San Francisco continues its postseason push.

2023 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Horizontal Green Christian Mccaffrey #6 PSA 9: Sold via ALT for $8.927 | ALT via Card Ladder

There’s also a broader stage looming. With Super Bowl LIX set to be hosted in San Francisco this February, the stakes feel amplified. Deep playoff runs that intersect with hosting cities tend to linger in league history and in the hobby. Should the 49ers continue to advance, McCaffrey’s cards won’t just reflect a great season or a comeback narrative; they’ll be tied to a moment when the league’s biggest game and the team’s most important player converged at home.

Louie's CMC jersey for the win! | Lucas Mast

For collectors, that convergence matters. McCaffrey’s top cards—Stanford issues, early Panthers standouts, and key 49ers releases from this renaissance phase track a career defined by resilience, adaptability, and sustained excellence. And with San Francisco still chasing a title, the story may not be finished yet.

