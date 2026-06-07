Our Father's Day-inspired journey brings us to the top of the baseball mountain, where we are greeted by arguably the most famous father-son duo of all time, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. The outrageously talented Ken Griffey Jr., in his heyday, was a backward hat-wearing icon of the Seattle Mariners, known as "The Kid."

Picture of the Topps '24, card that honors Griffey Jr., in this series not in his nickname, 'The Kid', and shows him in him with donning his hat in iconic backwards style. | Card Ladder

Before that, he was just a kid running through the clubhouse of the Cincinnati Reds. His dad, Ken Griffey Sr., was there too, playing pro ball at the highest level, winning pennants and World Series Championships in '75 and '76. What a way to grow up for Jr., who continued his dreamlike childhood by spending his late teens as an MLB rookie at 19. His dad joined him on the Mariners, and the father-son duo played together for the last years of Sr.'s career.

A picture of a 1975 Ken Griffey Sr. card, which is from the Topps set that year and shows the Griffey patriarch in his Reds jersey and batting helmet swinging his brown bat. | Card Ladder

With that, we take a look at the pair's iconic baseball cards where they are featured together.

1992 Upper Deck Baseball Bloodlines Card.

Photo of the 1992 Upper Deck Baseball Card featuring the baseball playing Griffey family, Ken Sr., Craig, and Ken Jr. | Card Ladder

This card from the 1992 Upper Deck Baseball set is one that features the famous father-son teammates, as well as Craig Griffey, who played in the minor leagues after playing College Football, and is the youngest son of Ken Griffey Sr. This is a nice example of the father-son connection with a father and two of his sons.

1993 Bowman Ken & Ken Jr. Griffey

Picture of a Bowman baseball card from '93 featuring Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. | Card Ladder

The card featured above, is from the 1993 Bowman set and has the proud father, Ken Griffey Sr., in the background and positioned to look on at his son, Ken Griffey Jr., who is pictured in a base-running stance while seemingly making his decision of what to do next.

1990 Topps Magazine Father & Son Duo

A picture of a card, with perforated edges, ripped from a 1990 issue of Topps Magazine, and entitled, 'Father & Son'. | Card Ladder

Another card, pictured above, is an example of one that was taken from Topps Magazine and is aptly titled, 'Father & Son'. The Griffeys are standing next to one another in their matching Seattle Mariners jerseys and taking in the many sights of the game as they look in different directions.

2025 Topps Dynamic Duals

A picture of a Topps Insert card, Dynamic Duals /99 which features both of the baseball Griffeys up to bat and showing their hitting prowess and is from 2025 set. | Card Ladder

This card (pictured above), Dynamic Duals /99, is an insert card from the 2025 Topps baseball card offerings, with this duo showing off the skills and tools of the trade, as they swing their bats, in their family business.

1991 Score The Griffey's

A picture of, 'The Griffeys' a card from the 1991 Score baseball set and features a beautiful picture of the family, and could be framed and hung on their living room wall. | Card Ladder

The strong bond of father and son is put on full display with this baseball card (pictured above), showing Ken Griffey Jr. leaning over his father's shoulders in a warm, close embrace as they both smile ear-to-ear for the camera, and, no doubt, for each other as well.

Feel free to send this to your dad or a dad in your life as a little way to say, "Happy Father's Day!"