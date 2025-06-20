Five Great Ken Griffey Jr. Cards With The Reds
Ken Griffey Jr. is a household name in the sport of baseball and in the hobby of card collecting. One of the most collectible players in all the hobby, many people desire cards from his Seattle Mariners days, the team with which he made a significant amount of his legacy with.
But following the 1999 season, Griffey was dealt, at somewhat the behest of himself, to his hometown Cincinnati Reds, and he spent nearly as many seasons with the Reds as he had with the Mariners at the time. So let's take a look at five great cards of The Kid wearing a Reds uniform.
#5 - PSA 10 2000 Topps Chrome All-Star Rookie Team Refractor
One of the first cards out of Topps Chrome with Griffey in the Reds uniform, this beautiful insert is colorful, creative, and shows Griffey in his fully stretched swing, with the Rookie Cup logo. Although this is not his second year card that would included the Rookie Cup, it was included based on the name of the insert.
A PSA 10 last sold for $114.25 on eBay on May 9th, 2025.
#4 - PSA 10 2004 Bowman Chrome X-Fractor #/172
What's become a somewhat common, non-numbered parallel, this X-Fractor of Ken Griffey Jr. in 2004 was numbered to 172. Portrayed in his visitor's, sleeveless uniform, the X-Fractor has the famous checkered background pattern. It's a difficult one to gem, with the black border. According to PSA, it has a population of just 8.
It's hard to find sales of this card. But it is currently listed on COMC for $743.70. According to eBay sold listings, a similar 2007 version of this card, numbered to 250, sold on May 16th, 2025 for $430.
#3 - PSA 10 2007 Bowman's Best Blue Refractor #/99
Bowman's Best has become one of the more popular product releases each year. It highlights vets, rookies, and prospects all in one product. And it's a little cheaper than say, a Bowman or a Topps Chrome. This card features a Griffey in his full swing with his visitor's, sleeveless uniform, with the back of his jersey clear and present. It's a clean design with a silhouette of the crowd softened in the background.
This is another one with a very low pop count. According to PSA's certification lookup, it has a population of just two, which also makes it hard to find recent comps. Currently there's just one for sale on COMC for $993.60.
#2 - PSA 10 2001 Donruss Elite, Prime Numbers #/430
The only card in here not made by Topps, the 2001 Donruss Elite insert Prime Numbers Die-Cut is numbered to just 430. This one features a Griffey mid run in his home white, sleeveless Reds jersey. It's crazy that any of these have been graded a Gem Mint 10 because of all the edges with it being a die-cut. The craziest part is that it's a pop 1, so this one that's on the market with COMC is on sale for four figures.
This one has a price tag of $1,268.60.
#1 - PSA 10 2001 Topps HD Platinum #/199
This card made No. 1 because it is from a product that no longer exists. Topps HD, in 2001, featured Griffey mid swing in his home white, sleeveless jersey. You can tell by the photo he's locked in. It's a clean design with the information sized smaller on the right side to make sure the image is what people lock eyes with.
Just like the No. 2 card on the list, the population is limited to just one. That being said, the price tag is four figures. Without comps, it's hard to tell if the $1,268.60 (same as the second card) is reasonable or outrageous. But without another one in existance, the seller can name the price they want.