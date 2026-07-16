Top 5 Most Iconic and Valuable 1993 Topps Baseball Cards

The 1993 Topps Baseball set is the ultimate hybrid. It was born half from the Junk Wax Era and half from the Insert Era. While Topps has never publicly released the official production numbers, hobby experts estimate that they produced around 1.5 million copies of each base card in 1993. The 1993 flagship set is massive, containing 825 base cards, which means that Topps printed over 1.2 billion cards total.

But Topps gave collectors several different ways to enjoy the 1993 set. Each of the 825 cards got a gold version, and for each gold card, Topps placed a gold-foil nameplate. These Topps Golds helped establish the parallel format that now dominates modern collecting.

Topps Gold helped introduce collectors to the modern parallel concept when it debuted in 1992. The popular gold parallel returned the following year, including this 1993 Topps Gold Ken Griffey Jr. #179. This gold Griffey, graded PSA 10, recently sold for $345. | Card Ladder

1993 Topps also introduced a 44-card Black Gold insert set within packs. These inserts were historic because they were the first true "chase" insert in Topps' flagship history. Unlike the Topps Gold parallels, which were found in every single pack, Black Gold cards were genuinely difficult to find. Only one was found in every 72 packs.

The miniature 1993 Topps Micro Derek Jeter rookie is significantly scarcer in high grade than his standard flagship card. This PSA 10 copy sold for $2,746 on July 12th. | Card Ladder

The set also celebrated MLB expansion with the arrival of the Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins. Topps released limited, Marlins- and Rockies-specific inaugural factory sets featuring a commemorative gold team stamp on every single card in the 825-card checklist. This allowed collectors to chase scarce, stamped variants of icons like Ken Griffey Jr. and Nolan Ryan with a Marlins or Rockies stamp. Topps also produced miniature versions of 1993 Topps through its factory-issued Micro set.

Many collectors do not realize that Topps produced Marlins and Rockies Inaugural variations of every card in the 1993 set, not just players from the two expansion teams. These George Brett cards show the different commemorative gold stamps placed on these rare variations. | Card Ladder

The set’s enormous checklist and widespread availability is very ‘Junk Wax’, while the parallels, inserts, regional variations, and premium chase elements make the set very modern and historically significant. But what truly makes the set special are the cards themselves. Below are the five most iconic and valuable cards from the historic 1993 Topps Baseball set.

5. Nolan Ryan 1993 Topps #700

This Nolan Ryan #700 "Rockies Inaugural" version features the special gold Rockies stamp. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 10 Price: $86

Recent PSA 10 Price of Gold Parallel: $159

Recent PSA 10 Price of Rockies Variant: $140

Recent PSA 10 Price of Marlins Variant: $162

Recent PSA 10 Price of Topps Micro Variant: $200

Total Population of Base Topps: 1,663 (806 PSA 10s)

Total Population of Gold Parallel: 649 (169 PSA 10s)

Total Population of Rockies Variant: 142 (56 PSA 10s)

Total Population of Marlins Variant: 229 (84 PSA 10s)

Total Population of Topps Micro Variant: 153 (24 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: It is the final base Topps card of Nolan Ryan's historic 27-year career. Ryan retired at the end of the 1993 season. It is incredible when you consider that Ryan’s 1968 rookie card shared a Topps set with Mickey Mantle, while his final card came out during the same year as Derek Jeter's first Topps card. A raw copy of the 1993 Ryan base card can be bought for just a dollar, and a raw gold copy could be found for under five bucks.

4. Frank Thomas 1993 Topps Black Gold #42

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Recent PSA 10 Price: $180

Recent PSA 9 Price: $25

Total Population: 300 (PSA 10 Pop. Count: 58)

Card Info and Appeal: This card came out when “The Big Hurt” was in his absolute prime. Thomas won his first American League MVP (unanimously) in 1993 by hitting .317 with 41 home runs and 128 RBIs. This card was ahead of its time with a dark black glossy background with a gold foil text. A raw copy of this card can be bought for under two dollars.

3. Barry Bonds 1993 Topps Black Gold #1

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Recent PSA 10 Price: $241

Recent PSA 9 Price: $30

Total Population: 333 (PSA 10 Pop. Count: 27)

Card Info and Appeal: Topps was widely considered a traditionalist brand before these inserts, so this represents a historically important card as Topps finally accepted the rare insert craze that other card companies were already embracing. Bonds won his third MVP in 1993, leading the Major Leagues in home runs (46), slugging percentage (.677), and OPS (1.136). This card can also be found for less than two dollars raw.

2. Ken Griffey Jr. 1993 Topps Black Gold #33

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Recent PSA 10 Price: $504 (PSA 10 Pop. Count: 74)

Recent PSA 9 Price: $36

Total Population: 1,007

Card Info and Appeal: This is the most coveted card in the entire 44-card insert set. In 1993, Ken Griffey Jr. was the undisputed face of baseball. This was the ultimate Topps "pull" for kids and collectors in 1993. Griffey was reaching his prime in 1993, hitting 45 home runs and knocking in 109 RBIs. He won a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger Award, and the Home Run Derby that season as well. He notably hit the warehouse across Eutaw Street in Baltimore with one of his classic Griffey bombs. Today, a raw version of this card costs around seven dollars.

1. Derek Jeter 1993 Topps #98

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Recent PSA 10 Price: $515

Recent PSA 10 Price of Gold Parallel: $2,000

Recent PSA 10 Price of Rockies Variant: $3,125

Recent PSA 10 Price of Marlins Variant: $1,750

Recent PSA 10 Price of Topps Micro Variant: $2,746

Total Population of Base Topps: 83,897 (3,938 PSA 10s)

Total Population of Gold Parallel: 18,201 (451 PSA 10s)

Total Population of Rockies Variant: 1,110 (77 PSA 10s)

Total Population of Marlins Variant: 1,441 (189 PSA 10s)

Total Population of Topps Micro Variant: 2,152 (42 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: This is one of the most iconic and recognizable baseball cards of the entire 1990s. While the 1993 Upper Deck SP Foil remains Jeter's most expensive and sought after rookie card, the 1993 Topps #98 is still a must-own for Derek Jeter collectors. The card captures Jeter when he was just 19, two years before he made his MLB debut in 1995.

The Florida Marlins and Colorado Rockies Inaugural variations are among the scarcest versions of Derek Jeter’s 1993 Topps rookie card. Each features a different commemorative gold stamp celebrating the expansion franchise’s first season. | Card Ladder

Jeter committed a South Atlantic League-record 56 errors at shortstop in 1993, an almost unbelievable statistic considering Jeter later won five Gold Gloves. Despite those defensive struggles, league managers voted him the South Atlantic League’s Most Outstanding Major League Prospect. A raw copy of the base 1993 Topps Jeter can be found for around $10.