Collectors help Watches hit million dollar night in online selling

In the modern age, many hobbies exist, and sports cards are one of the more dominant ones right now. However, watches are starting to become very popular again amongst athletes, and in the world of pop culture. It is mainly the luxury brands that are taking off in popularity, and many people are searching for a good deal on both modern and vintage watches. Recently, watches were up for sale on eBay Live, and they were flying off the shelves to sellers. While watches may not be for everyone, the amount and movement that they are having on the market is worth noting.

RELATED: September's Hottest Sports and Collectable Trends on eBay

Watch Sales/Online Seller Vookum

Recently, Vookum ran an online event with an inventory of watches, including high-end Rolexes. On Instagram, the seller noted that he made a strategic decision to set no reserve and cap prices at retail value, aiming to ensure that "people didn't feel ripped off". All of the watches started at $1 on bid, and would go until someone would eventually place the highest bid. By the end of the evening, over 1 Million dollars were sold of inventory, showcasing how popular watches are right now. In addition, it speaks to how much commerce is happening within online platforms like eBay, and that many are choosing to shop there rather than going to a physical store. Vookum still has numerous watches up for auction, and also scheduled for their next event, which will take place on eBay Live.

RELATED: Opinion: The 5 most annoying trends in sports cards

Vookum eBay Store | eBay

The market for watches is at a high right now, and hobbyists should be aware of this trend. Online sales are surging, and if collectors have any watches laying around, they might want to look and see what they are worth and if there is a market for them. With athletes and pop culture currently in demand of watches, it will be interesting to see if the trend continues, and if it will start to impact the population as a whole.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: