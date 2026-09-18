Bayern Munich’s JJ Gabriel Comments Speak Volumes for Reputation

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has heaped praise on Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel, amid reports in Germany that reveal the extent of the Bundesliga champions’ interest in signing him.

At just 15 years old, Gabriel has the world at his feet. The teenager is widely hailed as one of the best of his age group and United are fighting to keep hold of him following a formal request to terminate his contract.

United are under no legal obligation to accept the exit request from Gabriel, whose youth contract runs until the end of the season, but clubs across Europe are lining up to try and snap up the signature of a player who has long been billed as a potentially generational talent.

Asked by German publication BILD whether Bayern are part of the race, Freund simply responded: “We know the player because he is very, very talented. An exceptional talent. But I can’t say anything more about it.”

Bayern’s ‘Close Contact’ With Gabriel

Bayern have reportedly looked into signing Gabriel. | IMAGO/Crystal Pix

“Not at the moment,” Freund said when asked whether Bayern are in talks over a move for Gabriel. BILD, however, suggest that may not be entirely true.

The report claims Bayern have been in “close contact” with Gabriel and his father, who represents the 15-year-old, since February, when the Bundesliga giants made clear their interest in signing Gabriel if the opportunity arose.

It is stressed that Bayern cannot be ruled out in the race to sign Gabriel, even if the early signs suggest his future may lie elsewhere.

All Signs Point to Real Madrid

Real Madrid could be about to land a huge deal. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Gabriel and his family are believed to be weighing up options from across Europe, with teams looking to offer first-team assurances that United could not. The Red Devils are said to have been prepared to hand Gabriel his first-team debut during the midweek defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, just days after his bombshell exit demand.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Real Madrid are currently leading the race to sign Gabriel, with that stance subsequently backed up by a number of outlets across both England and Spain.

More recently, Mario Cortegana of The Athletic claimed Madrid are “very confident” of winning the race to sign Gabriel, whose signing would cost no more than €1 million ($1.2 million) in compensation.

Madrid’s offer to Gabriel is not expected to involve an immediate role in the senior squad. Indeed, he is viewed as a signing for Real Madrid Castilla, the team’s youth side that plays in the third division of Spain’s senior system.

A switch to Spain would give Gabriel immediate exposure to senior soccer, albeit at a comparatively low level, until he is deemed ready for promotion to José Mourinho’s first team.