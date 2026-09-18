Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Fernandes Back for Revenge Mission

Manchester United make the journey to struggling Fulham in the Premier League this Sunday for their final outing before the upcoming international break.

The Red Devils are out for revenge after losing back-to-back matches in embarrassing fashion. Their controversial 1–0 defeat to 10-man Manchester City was the first humiliation, but things got worse for Michael Carrick and his players as they threw away a two-goal lead in a 3–2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

After making a host of ultimately unsuccessful changes midweek, Carrick will revert to his preferred lineup for the trip to Craven Cottage. With pressure rising, there’s no room for error.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham

GK: Senne Lammens—Karl Darlow’s disappointing debut made United supporters long for the security of Lammens. The Belgian has been blameless in the club’s stuttering start to the season.

RB: Diogo Dalot—The fullback areas remain one of United’s weak departments and Dalot’s early season performances have left much to be desired. Fulham will look to exploit the Portuguese defender’s regular lapses in concentration.

CB: Harry Maguire—United have been leaking goals this season despite the presence of Maguire in the heart of defense. After battling Erling Haaland last weekend, Fulham’s Gonzalo García should offer him fewer headaches.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentina international was rested midweek as a center back partnership of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven struggled to contain Brighton. Martínez should be fresh for the upcoming away day.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw remains short of fitness, but after Patrick Dorgu’s poor performance last weekend, the Englishman may be thrown back in by Carrick if he’s at all ready.

CM: Youri Tielemans—Heralded as the best value signing of the season, Tielemans hasn’t instantly fixed United’s midfield issues. The 29-year-old is excellent in possession but offers less defensive security than fellow summer recruit Andrey Santos.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Having been named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the international period, Mainoo is one of few United players who has deservedly escaped criticism during the opening weeks. He’s been absolutely fantastic.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—The Cameroon international is familiar with west London as a former Brentford player and he’s scored three times against Fulham in eight past Premier League meetings.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Even Fernandes hasn’t been able to spare United’s blushes this season, but one would be brave to bet against the captain delivering the goods in the capital. He’s seeking to avenge last season’s penalty miss at Craven Cottage in a 1–1 draw.

LW: Marcus Rashford—The Englishman has added speed to United’s forward line, although his end product is yet to match his endeavor. He’s not managed a goal or assist against Fulham since his first clash with them back in December 2018.

ST: Matheus Cunha—The fight between Cunha and Benjamin Šeško continues, but Carrick seems to prefer the Brazilian, who offers greater quality during United’s buildup play.