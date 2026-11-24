The 2026 NFL draft was primarily highlighted by the big quarterback, Fernando Mendoza from Indiana University, coming off of a National Championship and an undefeated season. The biggest highlights from the 2026 NFL season came from the top two defensive players taken in the draft. David Bailey was selected with the No. 2 pick by the New York Jets, and Arvell Reese was selected with the No. 5 pick by the New York Giants.

The two New York teams are very familiar with a defensive-minded team; the Jets in 2011 were led by Darrelle Revis, and the Giants had one of the league's best linebackers, Lawrence Taylor.

The New York Giants are currently in first place in the NFC East Division, and the New York Jets are in third place in the AFC East with only three wins. The Jets are still looking for their franchise quarterback, while the Giants' Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury this year. Here is a look at how the rookie phenoms from both teams are doing today.

2026 Bowman Chrome David Bailey Auto Rose Gold Mojo 1/1

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David Bailey was selected with the second overall pick by the New York Jets. In his first ten NFL games, he has 9.5 sacks, tying him with Von Miller and Derrick Thomas. There are only two players with more sacks in their first ten games: Reggie White with ten and Julius Peppers with 11. The highest sale for a David Bailey card is his Rose Gold autograph from Bowman Chrome, which sold for $1,600 on Oct 17, 2026.

2026 Topps David Bailey Jets Rookie Materials Auto 1/1

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The second-highest sale for Bailey's cards was a Topps one-of-one patch autograph that sold for $1,250 on Sep 27, 2026. Bailey played his first three years at Stanford University and then his final year at Texas Tech University.

2026 NFL Topps Now David Bailey Red Foil Auto / 5

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The Jets have three first-round picks in the upcoming draft. Drafting a successful player, like Bailey, coming out of the 2026 draft is key when rebuilding a team. The biggest question mark will be the quarterback position. The third-highest sale of Bailey's cards was his Topps Now draft day card, autographed and numbered to five, which sold for $1,000 on Sep 27, 2026.

2026 NFL Topps Now Arvell Reese Draft Pick Autograph

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Arvell Reese was drafted fifth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He has 88 tackles with 4.5 sacks in the first ten games of the season. This ranks him as one of the top defensive players in the NFL. The highest sale for any of his cards was his Topps Now Draft Day Superfractor, autographed and inscribed, sold for $7,500 on Aug. 25, 2026.

2026 Bowman Football Arvell Reese Auto 1/1 Superfractor

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Reese played his entire college career at Ohio State, where he had 112 tackles with 7 sacks across 38 games. The second-highest sale was his Bowman Chrome autographed Superfractor, which sold for $4,000 on Oct 15, 2026.

2026 Bowman Football Arvell Reese Rookie Auto True Red Refractor /5

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The third-highest sale also comes from Bowman Chrome, the Red Refractor, numbered to five and autographed, sold for $3,500 on Nov 16, 2026. This card, selling for $500 less and a month later, shows his market is still doing well.