Giants Select Abdul Carter And Jaxson Dart, Cards React Positive
When it came to the 1st Round of the 2025 NFL Draft, sure the Jacksonville Jaguars made the most aggressive trade-related move to grab Travis Hunter at 2nd overall, but it was the bold moves of the New York Giants to not only grab Abdul Carter with the 3rd overall selection but to then trade back into the 1st Round and pick Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick. The Carter selection is an immediate upgrade to a struggling pass rush and the Dart selection officially puts the underwhelming QB experiment known as Daniel Jones behind them.
There’s no doubt that the immediate impact of both Abdul and Dart has already been felt by fans and collectors alike, as there’s a newfound buzz about the Giants potential heading into the 2025 NFL Season. But from a hobby perspective, how can we expect these explosive rookies to resonate with collectors? If we look at PSA 10 sales of both players, there are early indications that they’ll be categorized as highly-sought-after in the weeks and months leading up to the start of the season.
Recent sales of both Abdul and Dart’s cards support that theory. For example, Jaxson Dart’s 2022 Bowman University Chrome Orange Refractor Autograph /25 PSA 10 was recently sold for just over $2,150 while 2023 Bowman University Sapphire Black Ice Autograph /10 PSA 10 sold for just under $1,200 while Abdul Carter is also gaining momentum, with his 2024 ONIT Penn State NIL White Parallel PSA 10 fetching $169.99, a price that now seemingly looks like a bargain.
With the anticipation and excitement continuing to build around both Carter and Dart, and the fact that they could both start at their respected positions, early signs continue to indicate that their cards are going to be in high across the hobby as a whole.